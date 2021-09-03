LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon boys soccer used a two-goal game from Gavin Gerrig to overcome Liberty Center 3-1 on the road on Thursday.
The win pushes the Indians to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with the win. The Tigers fall to 1-3, 1-1 NWOAL with the loss.
Benecio Torres also added a goal and an assist for Waueson.
The lone goal from the Tigers game by way of Isaiah Estelle.
In other NWOAL action, Delta defeated Bryan on the road 4-1 behind two goals from Shane Kruger.
The Panthers stay undefeated with the win, and move to 2-0 in the NWOAL. Bryan falls to 3-2, 1-1 NWOAL with the loss.
At Liberty Center
Wauseon 3, Liberty Center 1
Wauseon (3-2, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 2, Benecio Torres. Assists: Benecio Torres, Manuel Gante.
Liberty Center (1-3, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Isaiah Estelle.
At Bryan
Delta 4, Bryan 1
Delta (3-0, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Shane Kruger 2, Adam Matthews, Luke Reinhard. Assists: Nolan Risner, Cayden Migner.
Bryan (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - No Statistics
At Swanton
Archbold 7, Swanton 2
Archbold (1-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - No statistics
Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) - No statistics
At Pettisville
Maumee Valley Country Day 3, Pettisville 1
Maumee Valley Country Day (3-4) - No statistics
Pettisville (2-3) - No statistics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.