LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon boys soccer used a two-goal game from Gavin Gerrig to overcome Liberty Center 3-1 on the road on Thursday. 

The win pushes the Indians to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with the win. The Tigers fall to 1-3, 1-1 NWOAL with the loss. 

Benecio Torres also added a goal and an assist for Waueson.

The lone goal from the Tigers game by way of Isaiah Estelle.

In other NWOAL action, Delta defeated Bryan on the road 4-1 behind two goals from Shane Kruger. 

The Panthers stay undefeated with the win, and move to 2-0 in the NWOAL. Bryan falls to 3-2, 1-1 NWOAL with the loss.

Wauseon (3-2, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 2, Benecio Torres. Assists: Benecio Torres, Manuel Gante. 

Liberty Center (1-3, 1-1 NWOAL)  - Goals: Isaiah Estelle.

Delta (3-0, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Shane Kruger 2, Adam Matthews, Luke Reinhard. Assists: Nolan Risner, Cayden Migner. 

Bryan (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - No Statistics 

Archbold (1-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - No statistics

Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) - No statistics

Maumee Valley Country Day (3-4) - No statistics

Pettisville (2-3) - No statistics 

