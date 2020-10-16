OREGON — Wauseon finished the regular season 14-1-1 after closing the year with an 8-0 victory over Cardinal Stritch.

Gavin Gerig led the Indians with three goals. Braden Vajen added a pair. Benicio Torres, who also had a goal for the Indians, finished with a team-leading 16 goals for the season.

Wauseon drew a bye and will play the winner of Bryan and Maumee at home on Thursday in a sectional championship game.

At Cardinal Stritch

Wauseon 8, Cardinal Stritch 0

Wauseon (14-1-1) — Goals: Gavin Gerig 3, Braden Vajen 2, Benicio Torres, Jacob Hageman, Eli Delgado. Assists: Jacob Hageman 2, Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig.

Cardinal Stritch (0-12-1) — no statistics.

At Bryan

Pettisville 2, Bryan 2

Pettisville (11-4-1) — Goals: Blake Eyer 2. Assist: Quinn Wyse. Shots: 13.

Bryan (4-9-2) — Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski, Quinn Brown. Assist: Quinn Brown. Shots: 10. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.

Load comments