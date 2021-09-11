WAUSEON — After Pettisville made the quick trip down State Route 2, Wauseon defended its home pitch with a narrow 2-1 win over the Blackbirds in boys soccer action on Thursday.

Eli Delgado and Braden Vajen found the net in the win for Wauseon while Gavin Gerig chipped in an assist.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Pettisville 1

Pettisville (2-4) — No statistics.

Wauseon (4-2) — Goals: Eli Delgado, Braden Vajen. Assist: Gavin Gerig.

At Fort Jennings

Continental 8, Fort Jennings 0

Continental (5-0, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Andrew Hoeffel 2, Braxton Stegbauer, Wyatt Davis, Elijah Mayes. Assists: Braxton Stegbauer 3, Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey, Gavin Huff. Shots: 21.

Fort Jennings (0-6, 0-2 PCL) — Shots: 0. Saves: John Grote 12.

At Elida

Elida 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1-1, 1-1 WBL) — Goal: Jeremy Hermiller. Assist: Austin Birkemeier. Shots: 6. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 6.

Elida (2-1-2, 1-0-1 WBL) — Goals: Ethan Thomas 2. Shots: 8. Saves: Zach Suever 4.

