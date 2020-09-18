WAUSEON — Benicio Torres tallied three goals for Wauseon as the Indians improved to 7-1 win over Toledo Central Catholic.

Eli Delgado added a goal and an assist for the Indians.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 4, Toledo Cent. Cath. 1

Wauseon (7-1) – Goals: Benicio Torres 3, Eli Delgado. Assists: Eli Delgado, Gavin Garig.

Toledo CC (4-6) – No statistics.

At Continental

Continental 4, Bryan 0

Continental (7-1) – Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Peyton Wilson. Assists: Braxton Stergbauer, Konnor Knipp-Williams. Shots: 26. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 6.

Bryan (3-3) – Shots: 12. Saves: Isaac Lamore 20.

At Paulding

Van Wert 4, Paulding 1

Van Wert (2-6) – no statistics.

Paulding (0-8) – Goal: Jon Clapsaddle. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 24.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Napoleon 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-2-1) – Goals: Blaize Heuerman 2, Michael Evers. Assists: Carson Fuka 2, Jaden Lehman. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5.

Napoleon (4-4-1) – Goal: Devin Boettner. Assist: Aden Foor. Shots: 7. Saves: Michael Gallagher 2.

