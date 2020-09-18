WAUSEON — Benicio Torres tallied three goals for Wauseon as the Indians improved to 7-1 win over Toledo Central Catholic.
Eli Delgado added a goal and an assist for the Indians.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Toledo Cent. Cath. 1
Wauseon (7-1) – Goals: Benicio Torres 3, Eli Delgado. Assists: Eli Delgado, Gavin Garig.
Toledo CC (4-6) – No statistics.
At Continental
Continental 4, Bryan 0
Continental (7-1) – Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Peyton Wilson. Assists: Braxton Stergbauer, Konnor Knipp-Williams. Shots: 26. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 6.
Bryan (3-3) – Shots: 12. Saves: Isaac Lamore 20.
At Paulding
Van Wert 4, Paulding 1
Van Wert (2-6) – no statistics.
Paulding (0-8) – Goal: Jon Clapsaddle. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 24.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Napoleon 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-2-1) – Goals: Blaize Heuerman 2, Michael Evers. Assists: Carson Fuka 2, Jaden Lehman. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5.
Napoleon (4-4-1) – Goal: Devin Boettner. Assist: Aden Foor. Shots: 7. Saves: Michael Gallagher 2.
