BRYAN -- Aided by an own-goal from Bryan, Continental exploded to a 7-0 halftime lead as the Pirates won their eighth straight game to start the season with a 10-2 rout of the Golden Bears on Thursday.

Rhenn Armey had a busy day for the 8-0 Pirates with four goals - three in the first half - and three assists. Wyatt Davis recorded a hat trick while Braxton Stegbauer had a goal and two helpers.

At Bryan

Continental 10, Bryan 2

Continental (8-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 4, Wyatt Davis 3, Elijah Mayes, Braxton Stegbauer, own goal. Assists: Rhenn Armey 3, Braxton Stegbauer 2, Collin Davis. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.

Bryan (3-6) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski, Colton Smith. Shots: 3. Saves: Dom Malanga 5.

At Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Napoleon 2

Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1-1) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2, Jeremy Hermiller. Assists: Jackson Heringhaus 2, Isaac Macke. Shots: 12. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 6.

Napoleon (3-4) - Goals: Lathen Shank, Devin Boettner. Assist: Drew Grant. Shots: 9. Saves:

Michael Gallagher 7.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 5, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (2-4, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Evergreen (7-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Elijah Hernandez 3, Alex Peete, Nick Rosinski.

At Wauseon

Toledo Central Catholic 2, Wauseon 1

Wauseon (4-3) - Goal: Benicio Torres. Assist: Braden Vajen.

Toledo Central Catholic (4-1-1) - No statistics.

At Toledo Christian

Delta 1, Toledo Christian 0

Delta (7-0) - Goal: Nolan Risner. Assist: Cooper Tenney.

Toledo Christian (2-5-1) - No statistics.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments