VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf kept its hat in the ring for the Western Buckeye League boys soccer title as the Titans routed winless Van Wert 9-1 on Thursday.

Austin Birkemeier and Isaac Macke each scored twice for O-G, which improved to 4-1 in league matches. The Titans trail only Lima Shawnee (4-0 WBL) in the league standings as the two are scheduled to meet in Ottawa on Oct. 4.

At Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Van Wert 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1-1, 4-1 WBL) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2, Isaac Macke 2, Brody Karcher, Carson Fuka, Carter Lammers, Jackson Heringhaus, Owen Kidd. Assists: Nate Maag, Carter Lammers, Alex Macke, Carson Fuka, Jeramy Hermiller. Shots: 20.

Van Wert (0-8-1, 0-5 WBL) - Goal: Sam Moonshower. Shots: 1. Saves: Mason Brinkman 11.

