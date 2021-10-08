GLANDORF — Defiance got a goal from Tyler Frederick but state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf was too much for the Bulldogs on Thursday as the Titans nabbed a 3-1 Western Buckeye League win.
Carter Campbell made 12 saves in goal for Defiance but Carson Fuka earned assists on two of O-G’s three goals, all from three different Titan boots.
Defiance will return to action on Tuesday at Kalida before capping the regular season Thursday, Oct. 14 at Fred J. Brown Stadium against Wapakoneta.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Defiance 1
Defiance (5-7-2, 2-5-1 WBL) - Goal: Tyler Frederick. Shots: 8. Saves: Carter Campbell 12.
Ottawa-Glandorf (12-2-1, 6-2 WBL) - Goals: Isaac Macke, Austin Birkemeier, Mike Evers. Assists: Carson Fuka 2, Jeremy Hermiller. Shots: 15. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5.
