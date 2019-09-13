NAPOLEON — Jasper Purcell scored the lone goal of the game as Napoleon downed Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 in boys soccer Thursday.

It was the only shot of 24 combined to find the back of the net.

Napoleon improved to 5-2-1 with the win.

Napoleon 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Napoleon (5-2-1) - Goal: Jasper Purcell. Shots: 12. Saves: Kody Bochm 8.

Ottawa-Glandorf (3-4-1) - Shots: 12. Saves: Ethan Alt 12.

Ottoville 6, Liberty-Benton 0

Ottoville (9-0) - Goals: Caden Edelbrock 2, Brice Schroeder, Kellen Schlagbaum, Joe Miller, Michael Burgei. Assist: Dalton Davis. Shots: 12. Saves: Kaiden Trentman 2.

Liberty-Benton (2-3-1) - Shots: 2.

Bryan 4, Continental 3

Bryan (4-0-4) - Goals: Brendon Reiser 4. Assists: Reese Jackson, Tyler Manon. Shots: 7. Saves: Isaac Lamore 4.

Continental (4-3-1) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Alex Sherrits. Assists: Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley. Shots: 9. Saves: Cody Auch 3.

Van Wert 4, Paulding 1

Van Wert (3-5) — Goals: Keaton Brown 2, Asnake Steyer, Ryan Chen. Assist: Gabriel Streyer. Shots: 19. Saves: Cody Gamble 2. Jacob Stechschulte 2.

Paulding (1-7-1) - Goal: Kolya Paschall. Shots: 5. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 15.

Toledo CC 3, Wauseon 0

Toledo CC - No statistics.

Wauseon (4-1-3) - No statistics.

