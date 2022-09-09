LIBERTY CENTER — Napoleon boys soccer came out victorious in a battle of two Henry County schools on Thursday as they defeated Liberty Center 2-0.
Napoleon (2-3-1) got goals from Landin Wiechers and Ethan Lloyd in the win over the Tigers (1-5-1).
At Liberty Center
Napoleon 2, Liberty Center 0
Napoleon (2-3-1) - Goals: Landin Wiechers, Ethan Lloyd.
Liberty Center (1-5-1) - No statistics.
At Pettisville
Wauseon 5, Pettisville 0
Wauseon (4-2) - Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres.
Pettisville (1-4) - No statistics.
At Northwood
Evergreen 10, Northwood 0
Evergreen (7-1) - Goals: Tyson Woodring 4, Will Parquet, Evan Grasser, Riley Dunbar, Nick Rosinski, Brodie Setmire, Konnor Sanford.
Northwood (0-5) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 5, Toledo Christian 1
Toledo Christian (0-4-2) - No statistics,
Delta (7-0) - Goals: Max York 2, Nolan Risner, Caiden Etter, Luke Reinhard. Assists: Nolan Risner 2, Luke Reinhard, Max York, Bryce Gillen.
At Continental
Continental 8, Fort Jennings 1
Fort Jennings (0-5-1, 0-2 PCL) - Goal: Own goal.
Continental (4-2, 1-1 PCL) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 4, Braxton Stegbauer 3, Collin Davis. Assists: Braxton Stegbauer 2, Rhenn Armey, Collin Davis, Jaden Pitney.
At Kalida
Kalida 2, Lincolnview 1
Lincolnview (2-4) - No statistics.
Kalida (6-1) - Goals: Drew Fersch 2.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Elida 1
Elida (3-2-1, 0-2 WBL) - Goal: Joal Martinez. Shots: 7. Saves: Zach Suever 4, Camden Howard 3.
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-2-1, 2-1 WBL) - Goals: Jackson Heringhaus, Isaac Macke. Shots: 10. Saves: Dave Westrick 5.
