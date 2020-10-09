WAPAKONETA -- A 3-0 halftime deficit was too much for Defiance to overcome in the Bulldogs’ Western Buckeye League finale, falling short at Wapakoneta on Thursday, 4-1.
Logan Hartman netted a goal to start off the second half of play for Defiance, thanks to an assist from Victor Jurcevich.
Carter Campbell tallied 14 saves in goal for Defiance, which will cap the regular season Saturday at home against Paulding at 1 p.m.
At Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta 4, Defiance 1
Defiance (2-12-1, 0-9 WBL) - Goal: Logan Hartman. Assist: Victor Jurcevich. Shots: 4. Saves: Carter Campbell.
Wapakoneta (6-4-3, 3-3-2 WBL) - Goals: Kyle Beach 2, Austin Bump, Dylan Whitehead.
