CONTINENTAL — Continental set up a non-league battle of unbeatens on Saturday with a 10-0 dispatching of Liberty Center on Thursday in boys soccer action.
Braxton Stegbauer and Rhenn Armey each had a hat trick for the Pirates (11-0-1) while Armey added a pair of assists. Continental’s next tilt will come Saturday at home against 6-0-2 Ottawa Hills, ranked No. 3 in Division III.
At Continental
Continental 10, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (2-9) - Shots: 1. Corner kicks: 1. Saves: Logan Estelle 9.
Continental (11-0-1) - Goals: Braxton Stegbauer 3, Rhenn Armey 3, Andrew Hoeffel, Wyatt Davis, Jonathan Etter. Assists: Gavin Huff 2, Rhenn Armey 2, Carson Etter 2, Mason Rayle, Alex Sharritis, Wyatt Davis. Shots: 21. Corner kicks: 7. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.
At Swanton
Pettisville 9, Swanton 2
Pettisville (6-6) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 4, Carlos Bowers 2, Quinn Wyse, Hayden Jones, Augustine Vallejo.
Swanton (1-9) - No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Maumee Valley Country Day 1
Maumee Valley Country Day (7-7-1) - Goal: Asa Karns. Shots: 12. Saves: Ehsan Darr 8.
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1-1) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2. Shots: 12. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.