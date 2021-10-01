CONTINENTAL — Continental set up a non-league battle of unbeatens on Saturday with a 10-0 dispatching of Liberty Center on Thursday in boys soccer action.

Braxton Stegbauer and Rhenn Armey each had a hat trick for the Pirates (11-0-1) while Armey added a pair of assists. Continental’s next tilt will come Saturday at home against 6-0-2 Ottawa Hills, ranked No. 3 in Division III.

At Continental

Continental 10, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (2-9) - Shots: 1. Corner kicks: 1. Saves: Logan Estelle 9.

Continental (11-0-1) - Goals: Braxton Stegbauer 3, Rhenn Armey 3, Andrew Hoeffel, Wyatt Davis, Jonathan Etter. Assists: Gavin Huff 2, Rhenn Armey 2, Carson Etter 2, Mason Rayle, Alex Sharritis, Wyatt Davis. Shots: 21. Corner kicks: 7. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.

At Swanton

Pettisville 9, Swanton 2

Pettisville (6-6) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 4, Carlos Bowers 2, Quinn Wyse, Hayden Jones, Augustine Vallejo.

Swanton (1-9) - No statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Maumee Valley Country Day 1

Maumee Valley Country Day (7-7-1) - Goal: Asa Karns. Shots: 12. Saves: Ehsan Darr 8.

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1-1) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2. Shots: 12. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 10.

