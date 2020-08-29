BRYAN — Bryan's Quinn Brown netted a pair of goals and recorded an assist on the third as Bryan picked up a 3-1 home victory over Van Wert in Thursday boys soccer action.
Nathan Hess and Jonathon Dorsten assisted on Brown's two scoring boots while Colton Smith netted the other goal for the Golden Bears (), which out-shot the Cougars, 26-8.
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Van Wert 1
Van Wert (0-3) - Shots: 8.
Bryan (1-1) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2, Colton Smith. Assists: Nathan Hess, Quinn Brown, Jonathon Dorsten. Shots: 26. Saves: Isaac Lamore 7.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Van Buren 0
Van Buren - Shots: 10. Saves: Drew Fry 3.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-0) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2, Derek Crumrine. Assists: Blaize Heuerman 2, Carson Fuka, Jackson Heringhaus. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5.
At Lincolnview
Miller City 0, Lincolnview 0
Miller City (1-0-1) - Shots: 14. Saves: Joe Deitering 5. Corner kicks: 3.
Lincolnview (0-1-2) - Shots: 13. Saves: Fletcher Collins 6. Corner kicks: 1.
