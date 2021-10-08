BRYAN — Bryan scored early and often as Anthony Tomaszewski found the net five times in the Golden Bears’ 11-3 league victory against Swanton on Thursday.
Quinn Brown assisted on three of the Bears’ double-digit goals while scoring a goal of his own. Aiden Andrews and Dylan Koenig each had a goal and helper in the victory.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 3, Archbold 0
Archbold (3-7-2, 2-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (10-3, 3-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Riley Dunbar 2, Tyson Woodring. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Alex Peete.
At Bryan
Bryan 11, Swanton 3
Swanton (2-11, 0-5 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Bryan (5-8, 3-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski 5, Dylan Koenig, Quinn Brown, Nathan Hess, Micah McCashen, Aiden Andrews, Devin Winzeler. Assists: Quinn Brown 3, Aiden Andrews, Dylan Koenig.
At Miller City
Miller City 3, Indian Lake 0
Indian Lake (3-10-1) - No statistics.
Miller City (9-4-1) - Goals: Mason Rieman, Joe Deitering, Ashten Searfoss. Assists: CJ Lehman, Ashten Searfoss, Mason Rieman. Saves: Joe Deitering 3.
