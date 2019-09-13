Connor Niese fired a 46 to lead Miller City, but the Wildcats fell to McComb 187-200 in a boys golf match Thursday.
At Pike Run
McComb (187). Miller City (200) — Connor Niese 46, Thomas Weis 50, TJ Michel 51, Dillon Peck 53, Caleb Niese 53.
At Riverside Greens
Pettisville (155) — Max Leppelmeier 36, Tommy McWatters 39, Caleb Nofziger 40, Josh Horning 40. Stryker (204) — Spencer Clingaman 36, Devon Weirauch 47, Max Wonders 50, Logan Stuckey 71.
At Suburban
North Central (168) — Chace Boothman 37, Colin Patten 42, Zack Hayes 43, Mason Sanford 46. Hilltop (207) — Jamie Chester 50, Dominik Schmitt 51, Kasin Deck 53, Avrie Reed 53.
At Suburban
Montpelier (177) — Hunter Burlew 41, Ethan Marihugh 42, Easten Richmond 46, Aidan Higbie 48, Roman Sommer 48. Edon — Hayden Price 50, Nathan Meyers 62.
At Spuyten Duyval
Evergreen (184) — Aaron Miller 39, Garrett Betz 42, Connor Bartsch 46, Michael King 57. Delta (184) — Chase Stickley 41, Cael Chiesa 43, Zack Mattin 49, Jayce Helminiack 51. Liberty Center (208) — Cole Zeiter 45, Jake Spieth 50, Sam Zeiter 54, Jacob Croninger 59.
At Riverside Greens
Wauseon (165) — Andy Scherer 36, Luke Wheeler 41, Nic Barone 44, Dylan Grahn 44. Bryan (167) — Nolan Kidston 40, Clayton Rupp 40, Drew Dauber 42, Nathan Hess 45.
At Ironwood
Swanton (186) — Brady Lemons 44, Sam Betz 46, Garrett Swank 46, Gabe Schwartz 50. Archbold (200) — Luke Rosebrook 44, Joshua Nofzinger 44, Drew McCarty 50, Klobi Horst 62. Patrick Henry (214) — trey Woods 48, Aidan Breece 51, Lee Hogrefe 57, Nicholas Myers 58.
At Birch Run
North Baltimore (183). Holgate (206) — Josh Tobias 42, Joey Kelly 49, Micah Bok 54, Robbie Thacker 61, Connor Haase 61.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (155) – Austin Lichty 35, Eric Thornell 38, Gaige McMichael 41, Jake Eaken 41. Hicksville (179) – Jacob Rickman 37, Joshua Swift 47, Josh Carns 47, Gabe Bland 48. Fairview (183) – J.T. Nusbaum 42, Ronnie Adkins 45, Nathaniel Adkins 47, Brendan Degryse 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.