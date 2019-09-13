Connor Niese fired a 46 to lead Miller City, but the Wildcats fell to McComb 187-200 in a boys golf match Thursday.

At Pike Run

McComb (187). Miller City (200) — Connor Niese 46, Thomas Weis 50, TJ Michel 51, Dillon Peck 53, Caleb Niese 53.

At Riverside Greens

Pettisville (155) — Max Leppelmeier 36, Tommy McWatters 39, Caleb Nofziger 40, Josh Horning 40. Stryker (204) — Spencer Clingaman 36, Devon Weirauch 47, Max Wonders 50, Logan Stuckey 71.

At Suburban

North Central (168) — Chace Boothman 37, Colin Patten 42, Zack Hayes 43, Mason Sanford 46. Hilltop (207) — Jamie Chester 50, Dominik Schmitt 51, Kasin Deck 53, Avrie Reed 53.

At Suburban

Montpelier (177) — Hunter Burlew 41, Ethan Marihugh 42, Easten Richmond 46, Aidan Higbie 48, Roman Sommer 48. Edon — Hayden Price 50, Nathan Meyers 62.

At Spuyten Duyval

Evergreen (184) — Aaron Miller 39, Garrett Betz 42, Connor Bartsch 46, Michael King 57. Delta (184) — Chase Stickley 41, Cael Chiesa 43, Zack Mattin 49, Jayce Helminiack 51. Liberty Center (208) — Cole Zeiter 45, Jake Spieth 50, Sam Zeiter 54, Jacob Croninger 59.

At Riverside Greens

Wauseon (165) — Andy Scherer 36, Luke Wheeler 41, Nic Barone 44, Dylan Grahn 44. Bryan (167) — Nolan Kidston 40, Clayton Rupp 40, Drew Dauber 42, Nathan Hess 45.

At Ironwood

Swanton (186) — Brady Lemons 44, Sam Betz 46, Garrett Swank 46, Gabe Schwartz 50. Archbold (200) — Luke Rosebrook 44, Joshua Nofzinger 44, Drew McCarty 50, Klobi Horst 62. Patrick Henry (214) — trey Woods 48, Aidan Breece 51, Lee Hogrefe 57, Nicholas Myers 58.

At Birch Run

North Baltimore (183). Holgate (206) — Josh Tobias 42, Joey Kelly 49, Micah Bok 54, Robbie Thacker 61, Connor Haase 61.

At Pond-A-River

Antwerp (155) – Austin Lichty 35, Eric Thornell 38, Gaige McMichael 41, Jake Eaken 41. Hicksville (179) – Jacob Rickman 37, Joshua Swift 47, Josh Carns 47, Gabe Bland 48. Fairview (183) – J.T. Nusbaum 42, Ronnie Adkins 45, Nathaniel Adkins 47, Brendan Degryse 51.

