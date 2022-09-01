PAYNE — Wayne Trace boys golf were the victors of a Green Meadows Conference tri-match with Edgerton and Fairview at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
PAYNE — Wayne Trace boys golf were the victors of a Green Meadows Conference tri-match with Edgerton and Fairview at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
Kyle Sutton won medalist honors for the Raiders as they shot 166 on the day, beating second place Edgerton by 22 shots with a 166 on the day. The Raiders' Evan Crosby was second individually on the day with a 39.
Nathan Swank led Edgerton with a 41, earning third medalist honors while Fairview were led by Kasen Kauffman's 43.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (166) – Kyle Sutton 38, Evan Crosby 39, Conner Davis 44, Carter Clemens 45. Edgerton (188) – Nathan Swank 41, Kaden Kennerk 45, Braden Leppelmeier 47, Landon Perry 55. Fairview (196) – Kasen Kauffman 43, Jack Karzynow 50, Lester Smith 50, Owen Speiser 53.
At Ironwood
Bryan (159) - Noah Huard 36, Kai Dauber 36, Drew Dauber 38, Brayden Hall 49; Wauseon (181) - Jackson Gleckler 38, Mykale Schneider 40, Ethan Schnitkey 50, Carter Stuckey 53, Gavin Van Deylen 53; Liberty Center (201) - Carter Dickman 44, Stone Roth 50, Sam Zeiter 52, Nick Romine 55.
At Valleywood
Archbold (151) - Charlie Jones 37, Cahle Roth 38, Luke Rosebrook 38, Cade Miller 38; Swanton (177) - Ryan O’Shea 34, Mazin Rukieh 41, Lucas Bloom 41, Adam Lemon 45; Evergreen (229) - Adam Schmidt 47, Caden Beier 48, Ayden Gleckler 55, Logan Peeples 64.
At White Pines
Patrick Henry (181) - Ian Schwab 41, Jackson Guelde 49, Thomas Smith 49, Noah Robison 49; Delta (227) - Adam Mattin 48, Slade Young 55, Walter Hallett 58, Ethan Huffman 67.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (169) - Jack Leppelmeier 39, Sam Myers 39, Caden Bishop 45, Creighton Aeschliman 46. Hilltop (188) - Jordan Schaffner 44, Lakota Siegel 44, Austin Gault 49, Devin Dempsey 51.
At Patriot Hills
Montpelier (162) - Jaxon Richmond 37, Drake Sommer 40, Trent Thorp 41, Joel Saneholtz 44. Fayette (216) - Wyatt Mitchell 39, Carter Lavinder 54, Navaeh Powers 55, Zachary Oehlers 68.
At Suburban
North Central (185) - Kenneth Smeltzer 41, Ben Pettit 43, Keanu Miller 49, Landon Justice 52. Holgate (219) - Izzy Resendez 50, Aiden Wagner 55, Connor Haase 57, Nathan Miller 57.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.