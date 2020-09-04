Tinora's Kevin Keber and Fairview's Ronnie Adkins shared medalist honors with rounds of 41 in Thursday's GMC dual match at Eagle Rock, but it was Keber's Rams that came away with a four-stroke victory.

Carter Bernal shot a 45 to aide the cause for the Rams while Joe Melia shot 47. Nathaniel Adkins chipped in a 44 for Fairview.

At Eagle Rock

Tinora (185) - Kevin Keber 41, Carter Bernal 45, Joe Melia 47, Sammy Sinn 52; Fairview (189) - Ronnie Adkins 41, Nathaniel Adkins 44, Kasen Kauffman 49, Brenden Degryse 55.

At Riverside Greens

Bryan (166) - Nolan Kidston 41, Drew Dauber 41, Clayton Rupp 41, Noah Huard 43; Wauseon (176) - Andy Scherer 41, Jaxon Radabaugh 44, Dylan Grahn 45, Luke Wheeler 46; Liberty Center (no team score) - Zac Judge 64, Jacob Croninger 69, Landon Schultz 81.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (162) – Kaden Sutton 37, Dane Moore 39, Garrett Williamson 43, Evan Crosby 43; Edgerton (196) – Esten Kennerk 39, Kaden Kennerk 47, Noah Landel 51, Nathan Swank 59.

At Suburban

Pettisville (153); Montpelier (170) - Hunter Burlew 40, Easten Richmond 43, Jaxon Richmond 43, Ethan Marihugh 44.

At Moose Landing

Allen East (173) - Zach Miller 37, Noah Brown 44, Carter Frey 45, Cameron Hedrick 47; Bluffton (177) - Kenny Lovett 42, Jaden Coonfare 44, Micah Minnig 45, Jacob Boisvert 46; Columbus Grove (184) - Nick Wolverton 41, Noah Macke 44, Taylor Schroeder 47, Gabe Hardeman 52.

At White Pines

Ottawa Hills (165); Delta (184) - Chase Stickley 39, Zack Mattin 45, Jayce Helminiak 47, Cael Chiesa 51, Lane Oyer 51.

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (158) - Zach Stechschulte 36, Carter Schimmoeller 37, Dylan Meyer 41, Jason Balash 44; Celina (195) - No statistics.

Load comments