ANTWERP — Jaxon Richmond's round of 39 picked up medalist honors for Montpelier as the Locos picked up a road dual match win against Antwerp on Tuesday in boys golf action at Pond-A-River Golf Club.
Hunter Burlew added a 40 for Montpelier while Eric Thornell paced the Archers with a 44.
At Pond-A-River
Montpelier (167) - Jaxon Richmond 39, Hunter Burlew 40, Easten Richmond 43, Ethan Marihugh 45; Antwerp (190) - Eric Thornell 44, Gaige McMichael 47, Kaden Recker 49, Ethan Lichty 50.
At Auglaize
Allen East (161) - Zach Miller 40, Carter Frey 40, Elijah Lawrence 40, Noah Brown 41; Paulding (165) - Blake McGarvey 40, Kyle Dominique 40, Josh Carper 42, Hunter Kauser 43; Delphos Jefferson (203); Ada (225).
At Suburban
North Central (176) - Zach Hayes 42, Colin Patten 44, Mason Sanford 44, Ben Pettit 47; Swanton (195) - Garrett Swank 37, Blaine Pawlowicz 46, Lucas Bloom 46, John Heckert 56; Edon (no team score) - Hayden Price 48, Thomas Wehrenberg 81.
At Bluffton Golf Club
Bluffton (162) - Kenny Lovett 35, Wes Brauen 40, Micah Minnig 41, Jacob Boisvert 46; Leipsic (185) - Mason Brandt 35, Jaden Siefker 47, Luke Spoors 51, Alex Gerdeman 52, Adam Lammers 52.
At Delphos Country Club
Pandora-Gilboa (184) - Blake Steiner 42, Jacob Suter 46, Eli Huffman 48, Trey Hovest 48; Fort Jennings (218) - Nick Trentman 52, Evan Hoersten 54, Aiden Grothouse 55, Gavin Schimmoeller 57.
