Though Kalida’s top score of 71 from medalist Ryan Klausing led all golfers, it was fifth-man Brandt Brinkman’s 91 that lifted the Wildcats to the Paulding Invitational team title at Auglaize Golf Course on Thursday.
The Wildcats won on a fifth-golfer tiebreak after both Kalida and Bryan finished with four-man totals of 312. Nate Hess shot 73 to lead the way for Bryan while Drew Dauber and Noah Huard added rounds of 75 and 78, respectively.
Swanton was 15 shots back in third, paced by Garrett Swank’s round of 72 that tied the Bulldog golfer with Archbold’s Cahle Roth for second-best on the day.
Andy Scherer shot 73 to pace Wauseon in fifth while Kyle Dominique shot 74 to lead the host Panthers, which were eighth. Nathaniel Adkins’ 83 paced Fairview.
Paulding Invitational
At Auglaize
Kalida (312) — Ryan Klausing 71, Justin Siebeneck 76, Drew Buss 82, Connor Nartker 83, Brandt Brinkman 91; Bryan (312) — Nate Hess 73, Drew Dauber 75, Noah Huard 78, Collin Shirkey 86, Aiden Moore 118; Swanton (327) — Garrett Swank 72, Sam Betz 82, Ryan O’Shea 86, Mazin Rukeih 87; Montpelier (335) — Jaxon Richmond 76, Aiden Higbie 85, Trent Thorp 87, Drake Sommer 87; Wauseon (340) — Andy Scherer 73, Jackson Gleckler 77, Mykale Schneider 89, Zach Puehler 101; Tinora (356) — Carter Bernal 84, B.J. Morlock 87, Sammy Sinn 90, Aiden Rittenhouse 95; Wayne Trace (359) — Evan Crosby 83, Kyle Sutton 86, Nyle Stoller 93, Tyler Davis 97; Paulding (362) — Kyle Dominique 74, Boston Pease 91, Ethan Foltz 98, Logan Tope 99; Archbold (364) — Cahle Roth 72, Luke Rosebrook 78, River Ryan 104, Mason Bickle 110; Antwerp (364) — Gaige McMichael 82, Braylen Moreno 85, Ethan Lichty 94, Ross Lee 103; Patrick Henry (377) — Ethan Rohrs 81, Jaxson Guelde 89, Ian Schwab 98, Noah Robison 109; Fairview (379) — Nathaniel Adkins 83, Kasen Kauffman 91, Jack Karzynow 100, Brendon DeGryse 105; Liberty Center (443) — Carter Dickman 101, Tim Blanton 109, Sam Zeiter 115, Nick Romine 118; Holgate (515) — Nathan Miller 127, Seth Schortgen 127, Izzy Resendez 130, Landyn Engle 131.
North Central Eagle Invitational
At Suburban
North Central (352) — Mason Sanford 82, Colin Patten 84, Zach Hayes 91, Ben Pettit 95; Ayersville (367) — Luke Schroeder 85, Tyson Schlachter 87, Abe Delano 95, Logan Schroeder 100; Edgerton (371) — Esten Kennerk 82, Kaden Kennerk 85, Braden Leppelmeier 99, Nathan Swank 105; Hilltop (404) — Elijah Kuszmaul 92, Jamie Chester 93, Ella Calvin 109, Avrie Reed 110; Stryker (417) - Gavin LaBo 94, Michael Donovan 105, Daniel Donovan 107, Angela Soellner 111; Toledo Emmanuel Christian (438); Fayette (no team score) — Owen Lemley 95, Wyatt Mitchell 102; Maumee Valley Country Day (no team score).
At Pike Run
Miller City (189) - Caleb Niese 46, Thomas Weis 47, Will Otto 48, Andrew Weis 48; McComb (228).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.