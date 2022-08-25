PAYNE — Evan Crosby’s medalist round of 38 powered host Wayne Trace to a one-shot victory over runner-up Lincolnview in the eight-team Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Kyle Sutton shot 41 to help the cause for the Raiders while Will Otto’s 41 paced third-place Miller City. Antwerp finished seven shots back of MC in fourth as Braylen Moreno shot 39 for the second-best score of the day. Isaac Reeb’s 40 led the ledger for Paulding.
Wayne Trace Invitational
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (164) - Evan Crosby 38, Kyle Sutton 41, Nyle Stoller 42, Tyler Davis 43; Lincolnview (165); Miller City (178) - Will Otto 41, Andrew Weis 44, Jude Otto 44, Jessie Lammers 49; Antwerp (185) - Braylen Moreno 39, Ross Lee 42, Draven Baumert 51, Griffin Kosch 53; Crestview (192); Fort Jennings (200); Ottoville (206); Paulding (211) - Isaac Reeb 40, Jonathan Lipps 55, Max Stork 57, Nico Stahl 59.
At Suburban
Montpelier (166) - Jaxon Richmond 40, Drake Sommer 40, Easten Richmond 43, Trent Thorp 43; North Central (182) - Ben Pettit 39, Kenneth Smeltzer 42, Keegan Hickman 49, Keanu Miller 52.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (168) - Connor Nartker 37, Ethan Warnecke 42, Drew Buss 42, Kayla Nartker 47; Leipsic (182).
At Willow Bend
Van Wert (157) - Sam Houg 37, Keaton Foster 38, Blake Rodger 40, A.J. Proffitt 42; Bryan (161) - Drew Dauber 38, Noah Huard 39, Kai Dauber 41, Brayden Hall 43; Delphos Jefferson (178) - Isaac Gallmeier 39, Caden Carder 46, Brady DeVall 46, Casey Knippen 47.
At Pike Run
Patrick Henry (175) - Jaxon Guelde 41, Ian Schwab 43, Luke Woods 44, Noah Robison 47. McComb (203) - Bo Tooman 44, Carter Welly 45, Grady Schuablin 53, Talon Seither 61.
At Patriot Hills
Pettisville (162) - Jack Leppelmeier 38, Sam Myers 40, Blayn Meck 41, Caden Bishop 43. Fayette (210) - Wyatt Mitchell 43, Carter Lavinder 50, Zachary Oehlers 58, Neveah Powers 59.
At Auglaize
Holgate (215) - Izzy Resendez 53, Nathan Miller 53, Aiden Wagner 54, Landyn Engle 55. Edon (298) - Blake Dulle 67, Hope Siebenaler 72, Dylan Buck 79, Ashton Rice 80
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (162) - Ty Verhoff 37, Hunter Stechschulte 40, Brad Maag 40, Justin Yeager 45. Elida (166).
