WOODBURN, Ind. — Hicksville boys golf edged Fairview and Antwerp in a Green Meadows Conference tri-match on Thursday at Pond-A-River Golf Course.
WOODBURN, Ind. — Hicksville boys golf edged Fairview and Antwerp in a Green Meadows Conference tri-match on Thursday at Pond-A-River Golf Course.
The Aces scored 158 compared to Fairview's 169 and Antwerp's 178. Aidan Pollack was the top medalist for the Aces scoring a 35 while Parker Bassett won third medalist honors for Hicksville with a 40.
Fairview was led by Kasen Kauffman's 37 to take second medalist. Zaine McMichael led Antwerp with a 42.
At Pond-A-River
Hicksville (158) - Aiden Pollack 35, Parker Bassett 40, Luke Eicher 41, Brandon Silcott 42; Fairview (169) - Kasen Kauffman 37, Jack Karzynow 40, Lester Smith 44, Eli Meyer 48; Antwerp (178) - Zaine McMichael 42, Griffin Kosch 43, Ross Lee 45, Draven Baumert 48.
At White Pines
Swanton (164) - Ryan O’Shea 40, Mazin Rukieh 43, Lucas Bloom 44, Adam Lemon 45; Liberty Center (197) - Carter Dickman 42, Tim Blanton 49, Jon Tammerine 51, Landon Schultz 55; Delta (211) - Slade Young 46, Adam Mattin 47, Walter Hallett 52, Logan Ringle 66.
At Pike Run
Archbold (152) - Cahle Roth 37, Luke Rosebrook 37, Charlie Jones 38, Zach Short 40; Wauseon (172) - Carter Stuckey 37, Jackson Glecker 38, Mykale Schneider 44, Gavin Van Deilen 53; Patrick Henry (188) - Ian Schwab 41, Jaxson Guelde 44, Thomas Smith 51, Noah Robison 52.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (155) - Noah Huard 36, Drew Dabuer 37, Kai Dauber 49, Brayden Hall. Evergreen (198) - Caden Beier 44, Adam Schmidt 46, Logan Peebles 46, Andrew Bettinger 62, Micahel Laver 62.
At Suburban
Pettisville (157) - Jack Leppelmeier 36, Blayn Meck 39, Creighton Aeschliman 39, Caden Bishop 43. North Central (183) - Bet Pettit, Kenneth Smeltzer 41, Keegan Hickman 49, Keanu Miller 52, Landon Justice 52.
At Surburban
Montpelier (157) - Drake Sommer 34, Jaxon Richmond 39, Trent Thorp 40, Easten Richmond 44; Holgate (219) - Landyn Engle 52, Aiden Wagner 55, Connor Haase 56, Nathan Miller 56.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.