WOODBURN, Ind. -- Fairview senior Nathaniel Adkins set a school record for career birdies in Thursday's Green Meadows Conference tri-match with Antwerp and Hicksville as the Apaches picked up a team win.
Adkins shot a 43, third-best on the day for the Black and Gold, a round that included his 17th career birdie. The achievement broke a 20-year-old record set by Mark Stevenson in 2001. Sophomore Kasen Kauffman shot a 40 to lead the Apaches while Brendan Degryse added a 42.
Antwerp's Gaige McMichael shot 37 to nab medalist honors for the runner-up Archers while Aiden Pollick's 45 paced the Aces.
At Pond-A-River
Fairview (170) - Kasen Kauffman 40, Brendan Degryse 42, Nathaniel Adkins 43, Jack Karzynow 45; Antwerp (180) - Gaige McMichael 37, Brayden Moreno 40, Ross Lee 48, Draven Baumert 55; Hicksville (188) - Aiden Pollick 45, Aiden Champion 46, Parker Bassett 48, Gabe Layne 49.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (167) - Evan Crosby 37, Kyle Sutton 38, Jared Varner 45, Kaden Clark 47; Ayersville (192) - Abe Delano 45, Ethan Tressler 46, Tyson Schlachter 49, Autumn Osborne 52.
At Auglaize
Tinora (169) - BJ Morlock 40, Sammy Sinn 42, Carter Bernal 43, Aiden Rittenhouse 44; Paulding (184) - Kyle Dominique 43, Logan Tope 44, Ethan Foltz 48, Boston Pease 49.
At Adrian
Bryan (174) - Noah Huard 38, Drew Dauber 40, Colin Shirkey 43, Brayden Hall 53; Evergreen (234) - No statistics.
At Ironwood
North Central (172) - Mason Sanford 39, Zach Hayes 42, Colin Patten 45, Ben Pettit 46; Pettisville (187) - Caden Bishop 42, Blayn Meck 46, Sam Myers 48, Dane Waidelich 51.
At Auglaize
Montpelier (181) - Drake Sommer 43, Easten Richmond 44, Aidan Higbie 47, Trent Thorp 47; Holgate (232) - Izzy Resendez 56, Landyn Engle 58, Gavin Westrick 59, Seth Schortgen 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.