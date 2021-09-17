WOODBURN, Ind. -- Fairview senior Nathaniel Adkins set a school record for career birdies in Thursday's Green Meadows Conference tri-match with Antwerp and Hicksville as the Apaches picked up a team win.

Adkins shot a 43, third-best on the day for the Black and Gold, a round that included his 17th career birdie. The achievement broke a 20-year-old record set by Mark Stevenson in 2001. Sophomore Kasen Kauffman shot a 40 to lead the Apaches while Brendan Degryse added a 42. 

Antwerp's Gaige McMichael shot 37 to nab medalist honors for the runner-up Archers while Aiden Pollick's 45 paced the Aces.

At Pond-A-River

Fairview (170) - Kasen Kauffman 40, Brendan Degryse 42, Nathaniel Adkins 43, Jack Karzynow 45; Antwerp (180) - Gaige McMichael 37, Brayden Moreno 40, Ross Lee 48, Draven Baumert 55; Hicksville (188) - Aiden Pollick 45, Aiden Champion 46, Parker Bassett 48, Gabe Layne 49.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (167) - Evan Crosby 37, Kyle Sutton 38, Jared Varner 45, Kaden Clark 47; Ayersville (192) - Abe Delano 45, Ethan Tressler 46, Tyson Schlachter 49, Autumn Osborne 52.

At Auglaize

Tinora (169) - BJ Morlock 40, Sammy Sinn 42, Carter Bernal 43, Aiden Rittenhouse 44; Paulding (184) - Kyle Dominique 43, Logan Tope 44, Ethan Foltz 48, Boston Pease 49.

At Adrian

Bryan (174) - Noah Huard 38, Drew Dauber 40, Colin Shirkey 43, Brayden Hall 53; Evergreen (234) - No statistics.

At Ironwood

North Central (172) - Mason Sanford 39, Zach Hayes 42, Colin Patten 45, Ben Pettit 46; Pettisville (187) - Caden Bishop 42, Blayn Meck 46, Sam Myers 48, Dane Waidelich 51.

At Auglaize

Montpelier (181) - Drake Sommer 43, Easten Richmond 44, Aidan Higbie 47, Trent Thorp 47; Holgate (232) - Izzy Resendez 56, Landyn Engle 58, Gavin Westrick 59, Seth Schortgen 59.

