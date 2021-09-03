WOODBURN, Ind. — Fairview’s Kasen Kauffman shot a match low 35 to catapult Fairview boys golf to a 162-202 win over Hicksville on Thursday.

All four of Fairview’s scores were lower than Gabe Layne’s 48, which led the Aces.

Nathaniel Adkins also shot a sub-40 for the Apaches finishing with a 38.

In NWOAL action, there were a pair of tri-matches as well as a dual match.

In the first tri-match, Bryan came out just on top with a 162 to defeat Wauseon (168) and Liberty Center (199).

Drew Dauber and Nate Hess of Bryan were co-medalists with a 39. Andy Sherer led the Indians with a 41, while Sam Zeiter led the Tigers with a 44.

Swanton shot a 177 to defeat Archbold (186) and Evergreen (229) in tri-match action.

Swanton’s Lucas Bloom was the medalist with a 41. The Bluestreaks were led by Cahle Roth’s 42, while the Vikings were led by Teayte Dixon’s 47.

In the dual match, Patrick Henry defeated Delta, 196-233 at Pike Run.

Patrick Henry’s Ethan Rohrs earned medalist honors with a 41. Adam Mattin led the Vikings with a 54.

At Pond-a-River

Fairview (162) - Kasen Kauffman 35, Nathaniel Adkins 38, Brenden Degryse 44, Jack Karzynow 45. Hicksville (202) - Gabe Layne 48, Bradnon Silcott 49, Aidan Pollick 50, Parker Bassett 55.

At White Pines

Bryan (162) - Drew Dauber 39, Nate Hess 39, Noah Huard 41, Carter Brown 43. Wauseon (168) - Andy Scherer 41, Mykale Schneider 41, Jackson Gleckler 42, Riley Morr 44. Liberty Center (199) — Sam Zeiter 44, Carter Dickman 49, Landon Schultz 53, Nick Romine 53.

At Woodlawn

Swanton (177) - Lucas Bloom 41, Garrett Swank 45, Adam Lemon 45, Ryan O’Shea 46, Sam Betz 46. Archbold (186) - Cahle Roth 42, Luke Rosebrook 43, River Ryan 50, Zach Short 51. Evergreen (229) - Teayte Dixon 57, Brandon Cobb 57, Ayden Gleckler 57, Adam Schmidt 58.

At Pike Run

Patrick Henry (196) - Ethan Rohrs 41, Ian Schwab 44, Jaxson Guelde 52, Thomas Smith 59. Delta (233) - Adam Martin 54, Gavin Cousino 59, Ethan Hoffman 59, Slade Young 61.

At Auglaize

North Central (176) - Zach Hayes 37, Colin Patten 45, Mason Sanford 46, Ben Pettit 48. Holgate (251) - Seth Schortgen 54, Izzy Resendez 64, Allyssa Wagner 66, Landyn Engle 67.

At Suburban

Montpelier (163) - Jax Richmond 39, Aidan Higbie 40, Easten Richmond 41, Trent Thorp 43, Drake Sommer 43. Fayette (224) - Owen Lemley 41, Wyatt Mitchell 47, Gavin Stambaugh 62, Nevaeh Powers 74.

