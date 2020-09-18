WOODBURN, Ind. -- Ronnie Adkins' medalist round of 37 for Fairview helped power the Apaches to a one-shot victory in Green Meadows Conference golf action with Antwerp and Hicksville on Thursday at Pond-A-River Golf Course. 

Brendon DeGryse shot 40 for the Apaches, while Gaige McMichael and Eric Thornell both recorded rounds of 41 to lead Antwerp. Maverick Keesbury did likewise with a 41 for the Aces.

Meanwhile at Ironwood, Pettisville's Max Leppelmeier scorched the course with a school-record 31 as the Blackbirds rolled past Buckeye Border Conference foe Stryker, 149-181.

At Pond-A-River

Fairview (169) - Ronnie Adkins 37, Brendan Degryse 40, Kasen Kauffman 45, Jack Karzynow 47; Antwerp (170) - Gaige McMichael 41, Eric Thornell 41, Jon Meyer 43, Ethan Lichty 45; Hicksville (187) - Maverick Keesbury 41, Brandon Thornburg 47, Aiden Pollick 47, Gabe Layne 52.

At Moose Landing

Wayne Trace (192) - Kaden Sutton 36, Evan Crosby 50, Dane Moore 51, Nyle Stoller 54; Columbus Grove (200) - Nick Wolverton 47, Gabe Hardeman 49, Noah Macke 50, Isaac Ricker 54; Ayersville (203) - Luke Schroeder 45, Kolton McCloud 50, Cameron Cook 53, Autumn Osborn 55.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (168) - Dylan Grahn 39, Andy Scherer 41, Jaxon Radabaugh 42, Luke Wheeler 46; Archbold (181) - Luke Rosebrook 39, Cahle Roth 45, Kenny Williams 48, Josh Nofzinger 49; Patrick Henry (208) - Trey Woods 47, Ethan Rohrs 52, Lee Hogrefe 54, Jaxon Guelde 55.

At Riverside Greens

Bryan (165) - Nolan Kidston 39, Noah Huard 40, Drew Dauber 42, Clayton Rupp 44, Gideon Mejia 44; Evergreen (206) - Aaron Miller 41, Ayden DeGroff 53, Adam Schmidt 56, Ethan Shively 56.

At Valleywood

Delta (170) - Chase Stickley 39, Jayce Helminiak 43, Zack Mattin 43, Lane Oyer 45; Swanton (174) - Sam Betz 41, Devon Crouse 42, Lucas Bloom 45, Blaine Pawlowicz 46; Liberty Center (258) - No statistics.

At Ironwood

Pettisville (149) - Max Leppelmeier 31, Tommy McWatters 36, Caleb Nafziger 40, Josh Horning 42; Stryker (181) - Spencer Clingaman 41, Devon Miller 44, Brandon Bowers 47, Gavin LaBo 49.

At Suburban

Montpelier (167) - Hunter Burlew 39, Easten Richmond 41, Jaxon Richmond 43, Ethan Marihugh 44, Aiden Higbie 44; Edon (no team score) - Hayden Price 39, Thomas Wehrenberg 56.

At Patriot Hills

North Central (165) - Zach Hayes 39, Colin Patten 40, Ben Pettit 42, Mason Sanford 44; Hilltop (170) - Karter Gray 40, Ethan Siebenaler 41, Elijah Kuszmaul 43, Jamie Chester 46.

At Hillcrest

Miller City (187) - TJ Michel 43, Dillon Peck 46, Thomas Weis 48, Caleb Niese 50; McComb (205) - Carter Welty 49, Mason Pierce 51, Caleb Kreinbrink 52, Zach Romero 53.

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (165) - Carter Schimmoeller 40, Zach Stechschulte 41, Dylan Meyer 42, Jason Balash 42; Kenton (189) - Ethan Wirbel 40, Noah Kecham 47, Luke Hites 47, Stone Sauber 55.

Load comments