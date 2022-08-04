A pair of local teams opened their golf season with a victory in a dual match as Edgerton knocked off Green Meadows Conference rival Fairview 197-203 and Wayne Trace upended Lincolnview 162-170 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs picked up their win at St. Mike's golf course in Defiance as Kaden Kennerk of the Edgerton and Kasen Kauffman of Fairview each shared medalist honors with a low-score of 40. It was those behind Kennerk however, that earned the team win as Nate Swank was second for the Bulldogs with 46 and Lester Smith shot 50 to take second for the Apaches.
In the Wayne Trace victory, Kyle Stoller dazzled shooting a 37, three shots lower than the second lowest score of 40 from Evan Crosby. Both golfers were from Wayne Trace as the Raiders defeated Lincolnview by eight. Tyler Davis scored a 41 and Nyle Stoller scored a 44 to round out the scoring for the Raiders.
At St. Mike’s
Edgerton (197) - Kaden Kennerk 40, Nate Swank 46, Braden Leppelmeier 52, Jacob Duvall 59; Fairview (203) - Kasen Kauffman 40, Lester Smith 50, Owen Speiser 56, Drew Ford 57.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (162) - Kyle Sutton 37, Evan Crosby 40, Tyler Davis 41, Nyle Stoller 44. Lincolnview (170) - Evan Miller 41, Dane Ebel 42, Luke Bollenbacher 42, Aiden Hardesty 45.
At Birch Run
Riverdale (188) - Nathan Algae 43; Evan Reiter 47, Carter Koehler 49, Mason Guckes 49; Elmwood (200) - Kameron Kingery 44, Tommy Tyson 51, Tommy Curtis 51, Kade Lentz 54; Ayersville (no team score) - Luke Schroeder 40, Tyson Schlachter 44, AJ Eschbach 88.
