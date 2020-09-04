LIMA -- Defiance boosted its Western Buckeye League record to 5-2 on the year, using a balanced scorecard to down Lima Bath by eight strokes at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Thursday.
Jayden Jerger shot 40 to pace the Bulldog effort while the trio of Jack Mortier, David Jimenez and Ryan Yeager all shot 42.
Britton Hall’s 36 earned match medalist honors for Bath.
The Bulldogs will return home to action in Western Buckeye League action at Eagle Rock on Tuesday against Celina.
At Hidden Creek
Defiance (166) - Jayden Jerger 40, Jack Mortier 42, David Jimenez 42, Ryan Yeager 42; Lima Bath (174) - Britton Hall 36, Charlie Schneider 44, Andrew Burkholder 47, Kaden Downey 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.