The Defiance boys golf team finished fifth in the Western Buckeye League tournament field on Thursday morning at Northmoor Golf Club while Pettisville took the tournament title in the Buckeye Border Conference to finish tied with Montpelier for the overall league crown.
In WBL action, Aidan Kiessling and Jackson Honsberger each shot 87 to lead the Bulldogs’ overall score of 352, just three shots back of a two-way tie for third place. Luke Webb shot 88 while Jaren Honsberger shot 90 for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile at Ironwood, Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier shot a scoring 77 to take medalist honors and lead the Blackbirds to an 18-stroke victory over the runner-up Locos. Jaxon Richmond led Montpelier with a round of 80 while Kenneth Smeltzer’s 84 paced third-place North Central.
WBL Championships
At Northmoor
Van Wert (334); St. Marys (334); Lima Bath (349); Lima Shawnee (349); Defiance (352) - Aidan Kiessling 87, Jackson Honsberger 87, Luke Webb 88, Jaren Honsberger 90; Ottawa-Glandorf (357) - Ty Verhoff 83, Justin Yaeger 91, Theo Maag 91, Hunter Stechschulte 92; Elida (361); Wapakoneta (363); Celina (371); Kenton (373).
Final Team Standings
(one point per place in duals and tourney)
Van Wert 20, St. Marys 17.5, Lima Bath 14.5, Elida 12.5, Lima Shawnee 11.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.5, Defiance 9, Wapakoneta 7.5, Celina 3.5, Kenton 2.5
BBC Championships
At Ironwood
Pettisville (339) - Jack Leppelmeier 77, Creighton Aeschliman 86, Blayn Meck 87, Aiden Crawford 89; Montpelier (357) - Jaxon Richmond 80, Drake Sommer 83, Trent Thorp 96, Easten Richmond 98; North Central (378) - Kenneth Smeltzer 84, Ben Pettit 88, Keanu Miller 101, Landon Justice 105; Stryker (390) - William Donovan 93, Daniel Donovan 97, Kennedy Moor 99, Angela Soellner 101; Hilltop (412) - Austin Gault 101, Jordan Schaffner 102, Lakota Siegel 104, Dylan Siebenaler 105; Holgate (416) - Nathan Miller 97, Seth Schortgen 104, Izzy Resendez 105, Connor Haase 110; Fayette (429) - Wyatt Mitchell 90, Neveah Powers 110, Carter Lavinder 110, Dane Andrews 119; Edon (no team score) - Blake Dulle 143, Hope Siebenaler 144, Ashton Rice 148.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (168) - Jesse Lammers 40, Jude Otto 42, Thomas Weis 43, Will Otto 43. Antwerp (188) - Braylen Moreno 40, Zaine McMichael 42, Ross Lee 51, Draven Baumert 55.
