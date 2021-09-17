OTTAWA -- Defiance finished its Western Buckeye League regular season slate at 7-2 thanks to an outstanding showing at Pike Run on Thursday, defeating Ottawa-Glandorf by 15 shots. 

Jayden Jerger and David Jimenez each shot 36 to share medalist honors for the Bulldogs, which scorched the course with a 150 team score. Kam Brown added a 38 while Aiden Kiessling rounded out the DHS scorecard with a 40. Carter Schimmoeller's 39 led the tally for the Titans.

With the league slate complete, the Bulldogs will compete in Saturday's Bryan Invitational and in a tri-match with Bryan and Wauseon on Tuesday before competing in the Western Buckeye League tournament at Pike Run on Thursday, Sept. 23.

At Pike Run

Defiance (150) - Jayden Jerger 36, David Jimenez 36, Kam Brown 38, Aiden Kiessling 40; Ottawa-Glandorf (165) - Carter Schimmoeller 39, Grant Hovest 40, Ty Verhoff 43, Josh Walls 43.

