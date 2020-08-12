Defiance came up short in its Western Buckeye League dual match opener with Lima Shawnee on Tuesday, as the Indians picked up a 159-178 triumph over the visiting Bulldogs at Shawnee Country Club.
Jayden Jerger tallied a round of 43 that topped the scorecard for Defiance (0-1 WBL) while Jack Mortier, Ryan Yeager and Bradyn Shaw all recorded a 45 for the Bulldogs to round out the scoring.
Shawnee's Justin Altenbach and Colton Morris blitzed the Bulldogs with a 38 and 39, respectively.
Defiance will return to action today at the Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club.
At Shawnee Country Club
Lima Shawnee (159) - Justin Altenbach 38, Colton Morris 39, Jack Shivley 41, Solomon Smith 41; Defiance (178) - Jayden Jerger 43, Jack Mortier 45, Ryan Yeager 45, Bradyn Shaw 45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.