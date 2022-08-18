STRYKER — Bryan scorched the course at Riverside Greens on Thursday in boys golf action as its top four scorers all shot 43 or better to down North Central 155-195.
Noah Huard’s 36 was good for medalist honors in the win for the Golden Bears while Drew and Kai Dauber were close behind with rounds of 37 and 39, respectively.
In other action, sophomore Braylen Moreno shot a stellar 36 for host Antwerp in the Archers’ win over visiting Edon at Pond-A-River while Wayne Trace matched Bryan’s scorching day with three rounds in the 30’s to defeat county rival Paulding at Pleasant Valley. Kyle Sutton shot 38 to pace the Raiders while both Nyle Stoller and Evan Crosby shot 39.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (174) - Andrew Weis 41, Will Otto 44, Jude Otto 44, Thomas Weis 45, Jesse Lammers 45; Ayersville (206) - Luke Schroeder 41, Logan Schroeder 48, Jeremiah Joseph 54, AJ Eschbach 63.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (155) - Noah Huard 36, Drew Dauber 37, Kai Dauber 39, Brayden Hall 43; North Central (195) - Kenneth Smeltzer 42, Ben Pettit 47, Skyler Bostater 52, Keagan Hickman 54.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (160) - Kyle Sutton 38, Nyle Stoller 39, Evan Crosby 39, Carter Clemens 44. Paulding (188) - Isaac Reeb 43, Nico Stahl 48, Aiden Miller 48, Johnny Lipps 49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.