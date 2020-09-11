SWANTON — Bryan was one shot better on a fifth man tiebreaker to score a win over Archbold and Delta in a NWOAL tri-meet hosted by Delta at White Pines.
Archbold freshman Cahle Roth earned medalist honors with a round of 37 for the Bluestreaks while Luke Rosebrook added a 38. Drew Dauber’s 38 led the Golden Bears while a round of 44 from Nathan Hess was one shot better than Archbold’s Kenny Williams to earn the deciding win.
At White Pines
Bryan (161) — Drew Dauber 38, Nolan Kidston 39, Noah Huard 41, Clayton Rupp 43, Nathan Hess 44; Archbold (161) — Cahle Roth 37, Luke Rosebrook 38, Zane Behnfeldt 42, Josh Nofzinger 44, Kenny Williams 45; Delta (187) — Zack Mattin 43, Chase Stickley 44, Lane Oyer 49, Jayce Helminiak 51.
At Birch Run
Ottoville (177) - Carter Schnipke 39, Keaton Schnipke 43, Dru Hilvers 46, Jack Langhals 49; Ayersville (189) — Luke Schroeder 41, Kolton McCloud 45, Cameron Cook 51, Autumn Osborne 52; North Baltimore (no team score) — Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 68.
At Auglaize
Wayne Trace (177) — Dane Moore 41, Kaden Sutton 44, Evan Crosby 44, Garrett Williamson 48; Fairview (180) — Ronnie Adkins 40, Nathaniel Adkins 41, Brendan Degryse 48, Kasen Kauffman 51; Holgate (199) — Josh Tobias 37, Joe Kelly 44, Connor Haase 57, Micah Bok 61.
At Auglaize
Paulding (169) — Blake McGarvey 37, Josh Carper 42, Kyle Dominique 42, Logan Tope 48; Bluffton (170) — Kenny Lovett 38, Wes Brauen 41, Micah Minnig 43, Jacob Boisvert 48.
At Valleywood
Wauseon (177) — Luke Wheeler 43, Jackson Gleckler 43, Andy Scherer 45, Dylan Grahn 46; Swanton (189) — Devon Crouse 44, Sam Betz 45, John Heckert 49, Lucas Bloom 51.
At Woodlawn
Evergreen (216) — Aaron Miller 45, Ethan Shively 57, Brandon Cobb 57, Michael King 57; Patrick Henry (218) — Ethan Rohrs 51, Trey Woods 51, Don Meyer 56, Nick Myers 60; Liberty Center (272) — Sam Zeiter 64, Jacob Croninger 65, Zac Judge 68, Landon Schultz 75.
At Napoleon
Anthony Wayne (158) — Jacob Puls 37, Andrew Briars 39, Logan Sutto 40, Avery Watson 42. Napoleon (174) — Jayce Brubaker 42, Zak Schroeder 44, Clayton Behnfeldt 44, Riley Kleck 44.
At Patriot Hills
Montpelier (162) — Hunter Berlew 38, Easten Richmond 40, Ethan Marihugh 42, Jaxon Richmond 42. Hilltop (176) - Hunter Burlew 38, Esten Richmond 40, Ethan Marihugh 42, Jaxsen Richmond 42.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (158) - Tommy McWatters 35, Max Leppelmeier 37, Levi Myers 41, Caleb Nafziger 45; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 48, Thomas Wehrenberg 59.
At Suburban
North Central (160) — Zach Hayes 38, Colin Patten 39, Mason Sanford 41, Sam Wheeler 42; Fayette (249) — Owen Lemley 52, Wyatt Mitchell 53, Brayden Herman 59, Allie Herman 85.
At Hidden Creek
Ottawa-Glandorf (171) — Carter Schimmoeller 41, Dylan Meyer 41, Zach Stechschulte 42, Grant Hovest 47; Lima Bath (177) — No statistics.
At Moose Landing
Lincolnview (171) — Landon Price 42, Evan Miller 42, Avery Slusher 42, Dane Ebel 45; Columbus Grove (187) — Noah Macke 40, Isaac Ricker 48, Gabe Hardeman 49, Brayden Keck 50; Delphos Jefferson (194) - Logan Gallmeier 37, Isaac Gallmeier 47, Brady Duvall 55, Caden Carter 55, Kayden Slygh 55; Crestview (228) — Evan Scarlett 56, Tanner Meyers 56, Will Sharp 57, Trey Skelton 59.
Thursday
At Delphos Country Club
Kalida (163) – Ryan Klausing 36, Kayla Nartker 40, Justin Siebeneck 43, Drew Buss 44; Ottoville (183) – Carter Schnipke 43, Dru Hilvers 44, Keaton Schnipke 47, Michael Turnwald 49; Fort Jennings (211) – Aidan Grothouse 47, Nick Trentman 51, Gavin Schimmoeller 56; Evan Hoersten 57.
Tuesday
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (186) — Kolton McCloud 43, Luke Schroeder 45, Cameron Cook 47, Autumn Osborne 51, Tyson Schlachter 51, Ethan Tressler 51; Edgerton (205) — No statistics
