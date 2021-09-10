DEFIANCE — Bryan boys golf were the victors of a four-way match at Auglaize on Thursday, overcoming Fairview, Paulding and Tinora.
Drew Dauber was the medalist on the day and led the Golden Bears with a 39. Dauber's teammate Nate Hess was right behind him with a 41.
Fairview was led by Nathaniel Adkins, who shot a 40, Paulding was led by Logan Tope, who shot a 43 and Tinora was paced by Aiden Rittenhouse, who shot a 42.
Patrick Henry won a tri-match at White Pines over Liberty Center and Evergreen as the Patriots' Ethan Rohrs shot an even par to win medalist honors.
Swanton defeated Wauseon in a dual match at Ironwood behind Garrett Swank's 40. Andy Scherer shot one under par on the day for the Indians.
At Auglaize
Bryan (168) - Drew Dauber 39, Nate Hess 40, Noah Huard 41, Colin Shirkey 48. Fairview (177) - Nathaniel Adkins 40, Kasen Kauffman 44, Brendan Degryse 45, Samuel Clemens 48. Paulding (177) - Logan Tope 43, Kyle Dominique 44, Boston Pease 45, Ethan Foltaz 45. Tinora (187) - Aiden Rittenhouse 42, Carter Bernal 44, B.J. Morlock 47, Grayson Delarber 54.
At White Pines
Patrick Henry (175) - Ethan Rohrs 36, Ian Schwab 41, Noah Robson 48, Jaxson Guelde 50. Liberty Center (218) - Carter Dickman 48, Sam Zeiter 54, Landon Schultz 57, Nick Romine 59. Evergreen (225) - Teayte Dixon 53, Adam Schmidt 56, Caden Beier 57, Brandon Cobb 59.
At Ironwood
Swanton (170) - Garrett Swank 40. Lucas Bloom 42, Ryan O'Shea 44, Sam Betz 44. Wauseon (197) - Andy Scherer 35, Mykale Schneider 48, Jackson Gleckler 49, Jesse Rittichier 65
At Pleasant Valley
Antwerp (179) - Gaige McMichael 39, Braylen Moreno 45, Ethan Lichty 46, Ross Lee 49. Wayne Trace (189) - Conner Davis 46, Jared Varner 47, Tyler Davis 47, Kaden Clark 49.
At Ironwood
Montpelier (178) - Trent Thorp 43, Jax Richmond 45, Drake Sommer 46, Easton Richmond 47. Pettisville (206) - Sam Myers 46, Caden Bishop 48, Dane Waidelich 56, Blayn Meck 57.
At Riverside Greens
North Central (165) - Zach Hayes 37, Mason Sanford 40, Ben Pettit 41, Colin Patten 47. Stryker (208) - Angela Soellner 41, Dainel Donovan 51, Gavin LaBo 57, Michael Donovan 59.
At Patriot Hills
Holgate (231) - Landyn Engle 52, Alyssa Wagner 58, Nathan Miller 60, Seth Schortgen 61. Hilltop (184) - Jamie Chester 43, Elijah Kuszmaul 45, Avrie Johnston 46, Ella Calvin 50.
At Pike Run
Lima Shawnee (162) - Matthew Azarello 39, Jack Shivley 40, Derek Rhoads 41, Justin Altenbach 42, Colin Pasion 42; Ottawa-Glandorf (174) - Carter Schimmoeller 39, Josh Walls 41, Ty Verhoff 45, Hunter Stechschulte 49, Grant Hovest 49, Jason Balash 49.
