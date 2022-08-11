Sixteen area schools met at Auglaize Golf Course on Thursday to compete in the Paulding Invitational with Archbold coming out on top in a seven-shot victory.
Helping the Blue Streaks to that victory was Cahle Roth who shot a 71 and won top medalist honors at the event after shooting a 71. Bryan's Noah Huard also shot a 71 but lost to Roth in a handicap hole backup tiebreaker. Luke Rosebrook shot a 79, Charlie Jones an 81 and River Ryan an 86 to round out the scoring for Archbold and give them the win. Antwerp's Braylen was third individually at the event with a 73.
Wayne Trace took second with a 324, Bryan was third with a 326, Swanton was fourth with a 331 and Defiance rounded out the top five at 345. Aidan Kiessling led the way for the Bulldogs with a 77.
Paulding Invitational
At Auglaize
Archbold (317) - Cahle Roth 71, Luke Rosebrook 79, Charlie Jones 81, River Ryan 86; Wayne Trace (324) - Evan Crosby 76, Kyle Sutton 77, Tyler Davis 83, Nyle Stoller 88; Bryan (326) - Noah Huard 71, Drew Dauber 80, Kai Dauber 86, Brayden Hall 89; Swanton (331) - Mazin Rukieh 81, Adam Lemon 84, Lucas Bloom 86; Defiance (345) - Aidan Kiessling 77, Sander Neff 88, Luke Webb 89, Josiah Lammers 91; Wauseon (350) - Jackson Gleckler 82, Mykale Schneider 85, Carter Stuckey 86, Zach Puehler 97; Pettisville (354) - Jack Leppelmeier 76, Blayn Meck 91, Caden Bishop 92, Sam Myers 95; Montpelier (356) - Jaxon Richmond 78, Drake Sommer 80, Trent Thorp 95, Joel Saneholtz 103; Tinora (358) - Aiden Rittenhouse 82, Carter Bernal 87, Mason McQuillin 92, BJ Morlock 97; Antwerp (362) - Braylen Moreno 73, Zaine McMichael 93, Ross Lee 94, Draven Baumert 102; Patrick Henry (370) - Jaxson Guelde 81, Ian Schwab 90, Thomas Smith 95, Noah Robison 104; Paulding (383) - Isaac Reb 81, Max Stork 96, Nico Stahl 98, Aiden Miller 108, Johnny Lipps 108; Fairview (386) - Kasen Kauffman 75, Jack Karzynow 98, Lester Smith 102, Eli Meyer 111; Liberty Center (401) - Carter Dickman 86, Stone Roth 101, Tim Blanton 104, Sam Zeiter 110; North Baltimore (402); Holgate (467) - Landyn Engle 113, Izzy Resendez 116, Connor Haase 117, Nathan Miller 121.
Edgerton Invitational
Toledo St. John’s (298); Edgerton (376) - Kaden Kennerk 85, Braden Leppelmeier 95, Nate Swank 96, Caden Leppelmeier 100; Toledo Emmanuel Christian (380); Ayersville (381) - Luke Schroeder 79, Tyson Schlachter 92, Jeremiah Joseph 104, Logan Schroeder 106; Hicksville (384) - Maverik Keesbury 89, Aiden Pollick 91, Parker Bassett 93, Brandon Silcott 111; Findlay (387); North Central (391) - Kenneth Smeltzer 86, Ben Pettit 89, Keanu Miller 105, Keegan Hickman 111; Hilltop (398) - Austin Gault 92, Jordan Schaffer 97, Dylan Siebenaler 98, Lakota Siegel 111; Stryker (418) - Michael Donovan 104, William Donovan 104, Kennedy Morr 105, Daniel Donovan 105; Fayette (477) - Wyatt Mitchell 91, Nevaeah Powers 127, Carter Lavinder 129, Dane Andrews 130.
At Hillcrest
Miller City (170) - Andrew Weis 40, Jesse Lammers 42, Thomas Weis 44, Will Otto 44; McComb (211) - Carter Welty 42, Bo Tooman, Grady Schaubin 55, Talon Seither 65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.