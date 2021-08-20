Antwerp, Bryan, Archbold, Hilltop, Wauseon and Ayersville all received team victories in boys golf action on Thursday.
Tyson Schlachter led the Pilots with a round of 41 in an 11-stroke win over Miller City at Moose Landing. Luke Schroeder and Abe DeLano each chipped in a 42.
At Auglaize, Wayne Trace defeated Paulding and Hicksville with a score of 176. Wayne Trace's Kyle Sutton earned medalist honors by scoring a 38. Paulding's Kyle Dominique took second with a 40. Aiden Pollick paced Hicksville with a 46.
In two matches at Riverside Greens, Bryan scorched the course with a 146 team score in a win over North Central, led by an outstanding medalist round of 33 by Noah Huard. Zach Hayes and Mason each shot 37 to lead the Eagles. Next at the course was a 156-190 victory for Archbold. Cahle Roth and Luke Rosebrook paced the Bluestreaks and won medalist honors with a 34.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (175) - Tyson Schlachter 41, Luke Schroeder 42, Abe DeLano 42, Luke DeLano 50. Miller City (186) - Thomas Weis 42, Dillon Peck 46, Will Otto 47, Andrew Weis 51.
At Auglaize
Wayne Trace (176) – Kyle Sutton 38, Evan Crosby 43, Conner Davis 47, Nyle Stoller 48. Paulding (182) – Kyle Dominique 40, Boston Pease 45, Ethan Foltz 48, Logan Tope 50. Hicksville (215) – Aiden Pollick 46, Gabe Layne 55, Brayden Slattery 56, Maverik Keesbury 57.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (163) – Gaige McMichael 38, Braylen Moreno 39, Ethan Lichty 42, Ross Lee 44. Edon (289) – Thomas Wehrenberg 58, Hope Siebenaler 76, Skylar Osborn 77, Dylan Buck 78.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (146) - Noah Huard 33, Drew Dauber 36, Nathan Hess 38, Collin Shirkey 39. North Central (174) - Zach Hayes 37, Mason Sanford 37, Colin Patten 50, Ben Pettit 50.
At Riverside Greens
Archbold (156) - Cahle Roth 34, Luke Rosebrook 34, Cade Miller 42, River Ryan 46,. Stryker (190) - Daniel Donovan 45, Gavin Labo 46, Angella Soellner 47, Michael Donovan 52.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (175) - Jamie Chester 41, Ella Calvin 44, Avrie Johnston 44, Elijah Kuszmaul 46. Edgerton (183) - Esten Kennerk 40, Kaden Kennerk 42, Nate Swank 47, Caden Leppelmeier 53. Evergreen (203) - Brandon Cobb 45, Trayte Dixon 48, Chloe Creque 53, Adam Schmidt 57, Logan Peebles 61. Fayette (no team score) - Owen Lemley 43, Wyatt Mitchell 45, Nevaeh Powers 59.
At Suburban
Montpelier (166) - Aidan Higbie 39, Trent Thorp 41, Jax Richmond 42, Easten Richmond 44, Cooper Clark 47. Wauseon (166) - Andy Scherer 37, Jackson Gleckler 41, Zach Puehler 43, Mykale Schneider 45, Riley Morr 54.
