WAUSEON — Cahle Roth shot a 35 to help Archbold edge Wauseon in a five-shot NWOAL tri-victory on Thursday at Ironwood Golf Course.
Delta also competed in the event and came in third with a 218 while the Blue Streaks won the event at 158. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones and River Ryan were the other scorers for Archbold scoring a 41. The win for Archbold marked the first time Bryan had been defeated in regular season league action since 2018 as the Bears have won the last three league championships.
Noah Huard led Bryan with a 37 while Drew Dauber was five shots behind at 40. Slade Young and Ethan Huffman tied with a 54 to lead the Panthers.
At Ironwood
Archbold (158) - Cahle Roth 35, Luke Rosebrook 41, Charlie Jones 41, River Ryan 41; Bryan (163) - Noah Huard 37, Drew Dauber 40, Kai Dauber 42, Brayden Hall 44; Delta (218) - Slade Young 54, Ethan Huffman 54, Adam Mattin 55, Walter Hallett 55.
At Pike Run
Patrick Henry (190) - Jaxson Guelde 42, Ian Schwab 47, Thomas Smith 50, Noah Robison 51; Liberty Center (198) - Carter Dickman 45, Sam Zeiter 48, Stone Roth 52, Tim Blanton 53; Evergreen (234) - Adam Schmidt 58, Ayden Gleckler 58, Andrew Bettinger 59, Miachael Laver 59.
At Valleywood
Swanton (172) - Ryan O’Shea 40, Mazin Rukieh 43, Lucas Bloom 44, Adam Lemon 45; Wauseon (199) - Jackson Gleckler 37, Mykale Schneider 49, Ethan Schnitkey 56, Gavin Van Deilen 57.
Tinora (184) - Aiden Rittenhouse 41, BJ Morlock 46, Mason McQuillin 48, Carter Bernal 49; Fairview (191) - Kasen Kauffman 44, Lester Smith 46, Jack Karzynow 49, Eli Meyer 52; Paulding (200) - Isaac Reeb 46, Aiden Miller 50, Johnny Lipps 51, Nico Stahl 53.
