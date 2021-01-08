WAUSEON — Powered by 22 points from Jonas Tester, Wauseon rallied past Bryan for a 38-35 league victory,.

Tester hit seven field goals and seven free throws in his outing for the Indians (8-1, 1-0 NWOAL) while Connar Penrod netted 11.

Cox put up 12 points on four 3-pointers while Titus Rohrer had 11 for the Golden Bears (2-7, 0-1 NWOAL), which led 33-26 entering the fourth quarter.

BRYAN (35) — Showalter 3; Martinez 3; Cox 12; Rohrer 11; Lamberson 6. Totals 11-6-35.

WAUSEON (38) — Tester 22; DeGroff 2; Penrod 11; Wilson 3. Totals 13-10-38.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Cox 4, Showalter, Martinez, Rohrer. Wauseon — Tester, Penrod.

Bryan 11 10 12 2 — 35

Wauseon 8 9 9 12 — 38

Archbold 36,

Patrick Henry 26

ARCHBOLD — Though points were at a premium, three different players hit double figures for Archbold in the Bluestreaks’ NWOAL opener against Patrick Henry, a 36-26 victory.

Noah Gomez, Alex Roth and DJ Newman all scored 10 points each to propel Archbold (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) to the victory.

Landon Johnson’s five points were tops for the Patriots (4-7, 0-1 NWOAL).

PATRICK HENRY (26) — Feehan 2; Jackson 4; Seedorf 3; Rosebrook 2; L. Johnson 5; Crossland 2; C. Rosengarten 4; Hall 4. Totals 11-4-26.

ARCHBOLD (36) — Gomez 10; Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 2; Newman 10; Hurst 1. Totals 12-7-36.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — none. Archbold — Gomez 2, Al. Roth, Au. Roth.

Patrick Henry 8 6 6 6 — 26

Archbold 9 10 7 10 — 36

Reserves: Archbold, 41-31.

Swanton 43, Evergreen 36

SWANTON — After trailing by three entering the fourth quarter, Swanton outscored Evergreen 17-7 in the final eight minutes to deal the Vikings a 43-36 NWOAL setback.

Cole Mitchey and Andrew Thornton each netted 12 points to lead the charge for the Bulldogs (5-4, 1-0 NWOAL).

Evan Lumbrezer’s 17 points were tops for the Vikings (9-2, 0-1 NWOAL), which have lost two straight after a 9-0 start.

EVERGREEN (36) - E. Lumbrezer 18; Keifer 5; Loeffler 8; A. Lumbrezer 3; Shunck 2. Totals 14-4-36.

SWANTON (43) — Vance 8; Weigel 4; Callicotte 7; Thornton 12; Mitchey 12. Totals 18-3-43.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — E. Lumbrezer 2, Keifer, A. Lumbrezer. Swanton — Thornton 2, Callicotte 2.

Evergreen 4 14 11 7 — 36

Swanton 9 9 8 17 — 43

Lib. Center 40, Delta 25

LIBERTY CENTER — The duo of Camden Krugh and Dakota Shultz matched Delta’s scoring output on their own as Liberty Center downed the Panthers, 40-25.

Krugh put up a game-high 14 points for the Tigers (4-6, 1-0 NWOAL) while Shultz added 11.

Chase Stickley and Nolan Risner each netted nine for Delta (0-10, 0-1 NWOAL).

DELTA (25) — Ruple 3; Knapp 2; Sackschewsky 0; Gillen 2; Mazurowski -; Risner 9; Stickley 9. Totals 8-9-25.

LIBERTY CENTER (40) — Shultz 11; Kruse 0; Hammontree 2; Gerken 0; Hageman 0; Krugh 14; Conrad 5; Patterson 6; Phillips 0; Orr 2; Chapa 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 15-4-40.

Three-point goals: Delta — none. Liberty Center — Krugh 3, Shultz 3. Turnovers: Delta 15, Liberty Center 14.

Delta 6 4 3 12 — 25

Liberty Center 19 7 12 2 — 40

Pettisville 54, Hilltop 36

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville dominated Hilltop 35-18 on the glass, rolling past the Cadets 54-36 to move to 4-0 in Buckeye Border Conference contests.

Max Leppelmeier paced the Blackbirds (5-1, 4-0 BBC) with 19 points and four assists while Cayden Jacoby was powerful inside with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Brennan Carter led the way for Hilltop (0-10, 0-7 BBC) with 12 points. Ian Hoffman added 10.

HILLTOP (36) — Jacobs 2; Beres 0; Funkhouser 1; Jennings 4; Hoffman 10; Carter 12; Baer 7. Totals 13-38 4-8 36.

PETTISVILLE (54) — Kaufmann 2; Ripke 8; Leppelmeier 19; Horning 3; Adkins 0; Smith 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 18; Heising 4; King 0. Totals 20-48 9-17 54.

Three-point goals: Hilltop 6-17 (Hoffman 2, Carter 2, Jennings, Baer), Pettisville 5-13 (Leppelmeier 3, Ripke, Horning). Rebounds: Hilltop 18, Pettisville 35 (Jacoby 16). Turnovers: Hilltop 8, Pettisville 5.

Hilltop 8 4 10 14 — 36

Pettisville 11 18 7 18 — 54

Reserves: Pettisville, 36-24.

Montpelier 28, Fayette 26

FAYETTE — Montpelier picked up its second win over Fayette in four days, this time in a 28-26 slugfest for the Locos’ third straight win.

Gavin Stratton’s seven points paced Montpelier (5-1, 4-0 BBC), which kept pace with Pettisville atop the BBC standings. The Locos outlasted Fayette 60-57 in triple-overtime on Monday.

Elijah Lerma put up 14 of 26 total points for the Eagles, which fell to 3-2 (2-2 BBC).

MONTPELIER (28) — Walz 5; Yahraus 6; Eitniear 0; Jay 4; Stratton 7; Bowman 2; Altaffer 4. Totals 9-10-28.

FAYETTE (26) - Frenn 3; Eberly 1; Mitchell 0; Wagner 5; D. Whiteside 1; P. Whiteside 2; Lerma 14; Pearson 0. Totals 9-5-26.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — none. Fayette — Frenn, Wagner, Lerma.

Montpelier 0 12 6 10 — 28

Fayette 5 5 9 7 — 26

Reserves: Montpelier, 19-18.

