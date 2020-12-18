ARCHBOLD – After leading by double digits at the half, Wauseon was able to hang on and knock off Archbold 40-34 in a non-league boys tussle between the two teams.
Wauseon led 25-14 at the half.
Connar Penrod paced the Indians (3-0) with 17 points.
Alex Roth led Archbold (2-1) with 13 points.
WAUSEON (40) – DeGroff 6; Sauber 6; Penrod 17; Delgado 6; Wilson 5. Totals 13-10-40.
ARCHBOLD (34) – Al. Roth 13; Au. Roth 6; Theobald 7; Newman 6; Johns 2. Totals 14-3-34.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – Penrod 4. Archbold – Au. Roth 2, Al. Roth.
Wauseon 15 10 6 9 – 40
Archbold 10 4 14 6 – 34
Reserves: no game.
Continental 54, Patrick Henry 46
CONTINENTAL – The Pirates had the Patriots doubled up at the half as Continental went on to post a 54-46 non-league win.
Continental snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.
Mitchell Coleman led the Pirates (3-5) with 28 points.
Gage Seemann led Patrick Henry (2-4) with 14 points.
PATRICK HENRY (46) – Feehan 8; Jackson 6; Rosebrook 5; Johnson 2; Seemann 14; C. Rosengarten 4; Hall 5; D. Rosengarten 2.
CONTINENTAL (54) – Huff 6; Coleman 28; Armey 1; Warnement 6; Sharrits 5; Recker 8.
Patrick Henry 11 4 10 18 – 46
Continental 17 13 10 14 – 54
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 42-19.
Fostoria 56, Liberty Center 54
LIBERTY CENTER – A late Tiger rally fell just short as Liberty Center fell at home to Fostoria, 56-54.
Three players finished in double figures for the Redmen (2-2), led by 14 points from Dom Settles.
E.J. Williams and Dion Springer each tossed in 12 points.
Wyatt Leatherman finished with 27 points for the Tigers (1-4). Evan Conrad added 13 points.
FOSTORIA (56) – Settles 14; Williams 12; Robinson 4; Ward 8; Springer 12; Miller 0; Johnson 6; Carter-Stokes 0. Totals 24-2-56.
LIBERTY CENTER (54) – Shultz 2; Collins 3; Leatherman 27; Kruse 2; Hammontree 2; Krugh 5; Conrad 13; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 20-8-54.
Three-point goals: Fostoria – Settles 3, Williams 2, Springer. Liberty Center – Leatherman 4, Collins, Krugh. Turnovers: Fostoria 18, Liberty Center 13.
Fostoria 19 13 15 9 – 56
Liberty Center 8 13 11 22 - 54
