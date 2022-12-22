Patrick Henry 47,
Tinora 32
HAMLER — On a night where Patrick Henry honored the 25th anniversary of the 1997 state championship boys basketball team, the current Patriots held off Tinora 47-32 for a win at ‘The House of Heat’ to highlight boys basketball action on Thursday.
Patrick Henry (7-0) outscored Tinora 9-1 in the final 3:17 to secure the win as Gavin Jackson netted 11 points to lead PH.
Luke Harris and Eli Plassman each scored 11 points to lead Tinora (4-3).
TINORA (32) - Harris 11; Plassman 11; Rittenhouse 1; Ackerman 5; Eckert 4. Totals: 6-4-8 32.
PATRICK HENRY (47) - Johnson 3; Creager 7; Rosengarten 4; Jackson 11; Meyer 6; Rosebrook 4; Hieber 4; Behrman 8. Totals: 13-3-12 47.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Plassman 3, Harris; Patrick Henry - Meyer 2, Behrman.
Tinora 11 9 7 5 — 32
Patrick Henry 11 9 7 5 — 47
Ayersville 56,
Fort Jennings 51
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville overcame 28 points from Fort Jennings’ Jarron Swick to earn a 56-51 home victory.
Tyson Schlachter racked up 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the win for the Pilots (4-4) while Garrett Flory hit two treys and chipped in 11 points in the win over the Musketeers (0-8).
FORT JENNINGS (51) — Swick 28; Calvelage 8; Howbert 5; Neidert 4; Maag 4; Menke 2; Hoersten 0; Koester 0. Totals 16-37 12-14 51.
AYERSVILLE (56) — Schlachter 20; Flory 11; Michel 9; Clark 8; Brown 3; Amoroso 3; Wolfrum 2; Marvin 0. Totals 19-36 14-18 56.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 7-19 (Swick 5, Calvelage 2), Ayersville 4-11 (Flory 2, Brown, Amoroso). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 10 (Neidert 4), Ayersville 26 (Schlachter 12). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 11, Ayersville 6.
Fort Jennings 7 23 7 14 — 51
Ayersville 11 14 18 13 — 56
Reserves: Ayersville, 35-24.
W. Trace 49, Lima CC 41
LIMA — Wayne Trace outscored Lima Central Catholic 17-6 in the third quarter to snap a two-game skid with a 49-41 win.
Tyler Davis put up a career-high 22 points in the win for the Raiders (4-2), which trailed 23-18 at the half. Brooks Laukhuf added 12 tallies in the win over the T-Birds (3-2).
WAYNE TRACE (49) — T. Laukhuf 5; Winans 2; B. Laukhuf 12; Davis 22; Stoller 4; Myers 4. Totals 21-49 4-8 49.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (41) — Parker 18; Quatman 4; Foster 8; Judy 4; Bourk 4; Cutlip 3. Totals 17-57 6-11 41.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-16 (Davis 2, T. Laukhuf), Lima CC 1-13 (Cutlip). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 33 (Stoller 10), Lima CC 39 (Bourk 15). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 14, Lima CC 14.
Wayne Trace 4 14 17 14 — 49
Lima CC 8 15 6 12 — 41
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 52-46.
O-G 74, Archbold 40
ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf exploded for 32 points in the first quarter to pound Archbold at ‘The Thunderdome’ in a 74-40 victory.
Colin White hit 10 shots from the field, finishing with a game-best 26 points for O-G (6-2) while Theo Maag had 16 points and Hunter Stechschulte 12.
Cade Brenner’s 15 points led the ledger for the Bluestreaks (4-3)
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (74) — Schroeder 3; T. Maag 16; Unterbrink 6; Stechschulte 12; White 26; Tommazos 2; Erford 6; Westrick 4; Wagner 0; Kitchen 0; Ross 0; B. Maag 0. Totals 28-13-74.
ARCHBOLD (40) — Rodriguez 1; Phillips 7; Brenner 15; Wendt 0; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 2; Miller 5; Hudson 0; Valentine 0; Nofziger 2. Totals 14-7-40.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Stechschulte 3, Erford 2, White. Archbold — Brenner 2, Seiler 2, Phillips.
O-G 15 7 14 4 — 40
Archbold 32 11 16 16 — 74
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 45-26.
Bryan 39, Pettisville 38
BRYAN — Despite trailing in each of the first three quarters, Bryan was able to claw their way back for a 39-38 win on a Jase Kepler 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Bryan (3-6) trailed 17-9 after one quarter, 22-20 at the half and 28-24 after three before outscoring Pettisville (5-4) 15-10 in the final quarter en route to the win.
Sam Herold had 15 points to lead the Golden Bears while Joe Watson added 13. Cayden Jacoby led all scorers with 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for the Blackbirds.
PETTISVILLE (38) — Leppelmeier 8; Ripke 9; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 0; Beck 0; Jacoby 21; Fenton 0. Totals: 9-2-14.
BRYAN (39) — Kepler 4; Cox 3; Pelz 0; Watson 13; Keonig 0; Brown 0; Herold 15; Dominique 4. Totals: 14-3-2 39.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Leppelmeier, Ripke; Bryan — Kepler, Cox, Herold.
Pettisville 18 4 6 10 — 38
Bryan 9 11 4 15 — 39
Liberty Center 58,
Elmwood 25
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center got off to a 2-0 start to the young season with a 58-25 win over visiting Elmwood.
Gavin Geahlen put up a team-best 13 points while Seth Navarre and Landon Bockelman each netted 10 in the win for the Tigers, which broke open the game with a 16-8 second-quarter edge to lead by 13 at halftime against the Royals (0-4).
ELMWOOD (25) — Seedorf 2; Lentz 9; Curtis 0; L. Barringer 0; Traxler 0; Wickard 6; Sterling 2; Meyer 0; Childress 2; E. Barringer 0; May 4. Totals 10-4-25.
LIBERTY CENTER (58) — T. Kruse 1; Orr 3; C. Kruse 2; Hammontree 5; L. Kruse 4; Zeiter 3; Chambers 4; Navarre 10; Johnson 3; Geahlen 13; Bockelman 10. Totals 24-9-58.
Three-point goals: Elmwood — Wickard. Liberty Center — Johnson.
Elmwood 6 8 7 4 — 25
L. Center 11 16 12 19 — 58
N. Central 49, Fayette 41
PIONEER — North Central held off a second-half comeback from Fayette to snap the Eagles’ four-game win streak with a 49-41 non-league victory.
Up just 31-30 headed to the fourth, North Central (3-4) shot 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and outscored Fayette 18-11 for the win. Gage Kidston led the way for North Central with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the line. Ben Pettit had 10.
Fayette (4-4) shot just 8-of-17 from the line on the night and 4-of-7 in the fourth quarter. Kaden Frenn led the way with 17, knocking down two triples in the process.
FAYETTE (41) — Frenn 17; Leininger 0; Moats 0; Mitchell 4; Lester 6; Whiteside 5; Dunnett 9. Totals: 9-5-8 41
NORTH CENTRAL (49) — J. Burt 5; Q. Burt 5; Turner 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 8; Kidston 15; Smeltzer 0; Beard 6; Hicks 0; Pettit 10. Totals: 18-1-10,
Three-point goals: Fayette — Frenn 2, Dunnett 2, Whiteside; North Central — Q. Burt. Turnovers: Fayette 12, North Central 4.
Fayette 4 11 15 11 — 41
North Central 8 19 4 18 — 49
Reserves: North Central, 45-24.
Continental 56, Leipsic 45
LEIPSIC — Mason Rayle poured in 25 points for Continental as the Pirates earned a 56-45 win in their Putnam County League opener at Leipsic.
Konner Knipp-Williams chipped in 12 points as Continental (4-5, 1-0 PCL) outscored the Vikings (2-4, 0-3 PCL) 19-9 in the third quarter to seize control.
CONTINENTAL (56) — Armey 4; Knipp-Williams 12; C. Etter 3; Ma. Rayle 25; J. Etter 3; Mo. Rayle 9; Thomsen 0.
LEIPSIC (45) — Schroeder 2; Siefker 0; Maag 6; Lammers 8; Carrilo 2; Hiegel 0; Ellerbrock 3; Brecht 21; Scheckelhoff 3.
Continental 13 5 19 19 — 56
Leipsic 4 15 9 17 — 45
