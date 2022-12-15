Fayette 50, Montpelier 39
FAYETTE — Fayette converted 20 of its 25 chances at the free throw line, downing Montpelier 50-39 in both teams’ Buckeye Border Conference opener.
Kaden Frenn’s 21 points led all scorers in the win for the Eagles (3-3, 1-0 BBC), which have won three straight after an 0-3 start.
Garrett Walz knocked down three longballs and paced the Locos (1-4, 0-1 BBC) with 20 points.
MONTPELIER (39) - Walz 20; Thorp 0; Sommer 7; Camper 2; Girrell 8; Martin 2; Brink 0; Grime 0; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals 15-5-39.
FAYETTE (50) - Frenn 21; Leininger 0; Moats 2; Mitchell 7; Brehm 0; Lester 9; Whiteside 3; New 0; Goble 0; Dunnett 8; Figgins 0. Totals 13-20-50.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Walz 3, Sommer. Fayette - Dunnett 2, Frenn, Lester. Turnovers: Montpelier 9, Fayette 6.
Montpelier 9 2 13 15 - 39
Fayette 9 13 11 17 - 50
Reserves: Fayette, 34-32.
Stryker 44, North Central 41
PIONEER — Joe Burt 21 points and 25 points in the fourth quarter was not enough for North Central to convert a comeback against Stryker as they fell to the Panthers 44-41 on their home court.
The win for Stryker (3-4, 1-0 BBC) makes them one of four teams to start above .500 in the Buckeye Border Conference. They held a 32-16 lead after three quarters but saw that cut to just two with under a minute to play before ultimately fending off the Eagles (1-3, 0-1 BBC).
Michael Donovan led the way for the Panthers with 17 points and knocked down three triples in the win.
STRYKER (44) - Juilliard 4; Villanueva 9; Labo 1; M. Donovan 17; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 3; Barnum 4. Totals: 6-7-11 44.
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - J. Burt 21; Q Burt 6; Douglass 0; Meyers 2; Kidston 4; Smetltzer 0; Beard 0; Hicks 2; Pettit 0. Totals: 13-3-6 41.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Villanueva 3, M. Donovan 3, D. Donovan. North Central - Q. Burt 2, J. Burt.
Stryker 12 8 12 12 - 44
North Central 9 5 2 25 - 41
Reserves: 45-26 Stryker
Pettisville 53, Hilltop 19
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville routed Hilltop 53-19 en route to a Buckeye Border Conference opening win on their home floor.
Cayden Jacoby terrorized on the inside as he notched a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds while Joey Ripke added 11 points for the Blackbirds (4-3, 1-0 BB).
Hilltop (1-4, 0-1 BBC) saw Cameron Schlosser lead the way with seven.
HILLTOP (19) - Haynes 4; Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Funkhouser 3; Dempsey 0; Eckenrode 2; Bailey 3; Crossgrove 0; Rodriguez 0; Guillen 0. Totals: 7-40 3-6 19.
PETTISVILLE (53) - Leppelmeier 5; Ripke 11; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 2; Wyse 0; Beck 6; M. Wyse 2; Bishop 0; Harmon 0; Jacoby 19; Waidelich 2; Fenton 6. Totals: 20-37 12-20 53.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - 2-14 (Schlosser, Runkel), Pettisville 1-3 (Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Hilltop 18, Pettisville 32 (Jacoby 13). Turnovers: Hilltop 16, Pettisville 14.
Hilltop 5 0 9 5 - 19
Pettisville 15 11 14 13 - 53
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.