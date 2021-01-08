Archbold 36, Patrick Henry 26
ARCHBOLD -- Though points were at a premium, three different players hit double figures for Archbold in the Bluestreaks’ NWOAL opener against Patrick Henry, a 36-26 victory.
Noah Gomez, Alex Roth and DJ Newman all scored 10 points each to propel Archbold (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) to the victory.
Landon Johnson’s five points were tops for the Patriots (4-7, 0-1 NWOAL).
PATRICK HENRY (26) - Feehan 2; Jackson 4; Seedorf 3; Rosebrook 2; L. Johnson 5; Crossland 2; C. Rosengarten 4; Hall 4. Totals 11-4-26.
ARCHBOLD (36) - Gomez 10; Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 2; Newman 10; Hurst 1. Totals 12-7-36.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - none. Archbold - Gomez 2, Al. Roth, Au. Roth.
Patrick Henry 8 6 6 6 - 26
Archbold 9 10 7 10 - 36
Reserves: Archbold, 41-31.
Pettisville 54, Hilltop 36
PETTISVILLE -- Pettisville dominated Hilltop 35-18 on the glass, rolling past the Cadets 54-36 to move to 4-0 in Buckeye Border Conference contests.
Max Leppelmeier paced the Blackbirds (5-1, 4-0 BBC) with 19 points and four assists while Cayden Jacoby was powerful inside with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Brennan Carter led the way for Hilltop (0-10, 0-7 BBC) with 12 points. Ian Hoffman added 10.
HILLTOP (36) - Jacobs 2; Beres 0; Funkhouser 1; Jennings 4; Hoffman 10; Carter 12; Baer 7. Totals 13-38 4-8 36.
PETTISVILLE (54) - Kaufmann 2; Ripke 8; Leppelmeier 19; Horning 3; Adkins 0; Smith 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 18; Heising 4; King 0. Totals 20-48 9-17 54.
Three-point goals: Hilltop 6-17 (Hoffman 2, Carter 2, Jennings, Baer), Pettisville 5-13 (Leppelmeier 3, Ripke, Horning). Rebounds: Hilltop 18, Pettisville 35 (Jacoby 16). Turnovers: Hilltop 8, Pettisville 5.
Hilltop 8 4 10 14 - 36
Pettisville 11 18 7 18 - 54
Reserves: Pettisville, 36-24.
Montpelier 28, Fayette 26
FAYETTE -- Montpelier picked up its second win over Fayette in four days, this time in a 28-26 slugfest for the Locos’ third straight win.
Gavin Stratton’s seven points paced Montpelier (5-1, 4-0 BBC), which kept pace with Pettisville atop the BBC standings. The Locos outlasted Fayette 60-57 in triple-overtime on Monday.
Elijah Lerma put up 14 of 26 total points for the Eagles, which fell to 3-2 (2-2 BBC).
MONTPELIER (28) - Walz 5; Yahraus 6; Eitniear 0; Jay 4; Stratton 7; Bowman 2; Altaffer 4. Totals 9-10-28.
FAYETTE (26) - Frenn 3; Eberly 1; Mitchell 0; Wagner 5; D. Whiteside 1; P. Whiteside 2; Lerma 14; Pearson 0. Totals 9-5-26.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - none. Fayette - Frenn, Wagner, Lerma.
Montpelier 0 12 6 10 - 28
Fayette 5 5 9 7 - 26
Reserves: Montpelier, 19-18.
