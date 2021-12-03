Archbold 71, Edgerton 51

ARCHBOLD — After a late start due to its football playoff run, Archbold got off to a stellar start in the boys hoops season with a 71-51 victory over visiting Edgerton at ‘The Thunderdome’ on Thursday.

Alex Roth led the way for the Streaks (1-0) with 18 points while DJ Newman hit seven shots for 14 markers. After a 10-10 tie through eight minutes, Archbold racked up 45 points over the next two quarters.

Nathan Swank led three players in double figures with 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Corey Everetts and Cory Herman chipped in 14 and 10 tallies, respectively.

EDGERTON (51) - Meyer 6; Everetts 14; Picillo 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 17; Kennerk 0; Blue 2; Walkup 0; Kollar 1; Herman 10; Weaver 1. Totals 18-11-51.

ARCHBOLD (71) - Bailey 4; Brenner 9; Johns 8; Roth 18; Newman 14; Kammeyer 1; Hurst 9; Phillips 2; Miller 1; Bickel 0; Wendt 2; Piercefield 3. Totals 29-7-71.

Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 2, Herman 2. Archbold - Brenner 2, Johns 2, Roth 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Archbold 11.

Edgerton 10 14 16 21 - 51

Archbold 10 22 23 16 - 71

Reserves: Archbold, 31-17.

Pettisville 44, Stryker 36

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville outscored Stryker 14-3 over the final eight minutes to rally for a 44-36 non-conference win over the Panthers.

Cayden Jacoby racked up 20 points and eight rebounds to help power the Blackbirds (1-2), which out-scored Stryker 16-3 at the charity stripe.

Levi Barnum paced the Panthers (0-2) with 12 points while T Harris added 11 markers.

STRYKER (36) - Juilliard 0; Villanueva 5; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 0; Barnum 12; Cioffi 6; Harris 11; LaBo 0. Totals 14-39 3-5 36.

PETTISVILLE (44) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 8; Adkins 3; Beck 8; Jacoby 20; Fenton 0. Totals 12-33 16-25 44.

Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-11 (Ripke 2, Kaufmann, Beck), Stryker 5-16 (Barnum 2, Harris 2, Villanueva). Rebounds: Stryker 21, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 8). Turnovers: Stryker 14, Pettisville 12.

Stryker 8 13 12 3 - 36

Pettisville 10 6 14 14 - 44

Reserves: Stryker, 35-23.

