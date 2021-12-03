Archbold 71, Edgerton 51
ARCHBOLD — After a late start due to its football playoff run, Archbold got off to a stellar start in the boys hoops season with a 71-51 victory over visiting Edgerton at ‘The Thunderdome’ on Thursday.
Alex Roth led the way for the Streaks (1-0) with 18 points while DJ Newman hit seven shots for 14 markers. After a 10-10 tie through eight minutes, Archbold racked up 45 points over the next two quarters.
Nathan Swank led three players in double figures with 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Corey Everetts and Cory Herman chipped in 14 and 10 tallies, respectively.
EDGERTON (51) - Meyer 6; Everetts 14; Picillo 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 17; Kennerk 0; Blue 2; Walkup 0; Kollar 1; Herman 10; Weaver 1. Totals 18-11-51.
ARCHBOLD (71) - Bailey 4; Brenner 9; Johns 8; Roth 18; Newman 14; Kammeyer 1; Hurst 9; Phillips 2; Miller 1; Bickel 0; Wendt 2; Piercefield 3. Totals 29-7-71.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 2, Herman 2. Archbold - Brenner 2, Johns 2, Roth 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Archbold 11.
Edgerton 10 14 16 21 - 51
Archbold 10 22 23 16 - 71
Reserves: Archbold, 31-17.
Pettisville 44, Stryker 36
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville outscored Stryker 14-3 over the final eight minutes to rally for a 44-36 non-conference win over the Panthers.
Cayden Jacoby racked up 20 points and eight rebounds to help power the Blackbirds (1-2), which out-scored Stryker 16-3 at the charity stripe.
Levi Barnum paced the Panthers (0-2) with 12 points while T Harris added 11 markers.
STRYKER (36) - Juilliard 0; Villanueva 5; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 0; Barnum 12; Cioffi 6; Harris 11; LaBo 0. Totals 14-39 3-5 36.
PETTISVILLE (44) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 8; Adkins 3; Beck 8; Jacoby 20; Fenton 0. Totals 12-33 16-25 44.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-11 (Ripke 2, Kaufmann, Beck), Stryker 5-16 (Barnum 2, Harris 2, Villanueva). Rebounds: Stryker 21, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 8). Turnovers: Stryker 14, Pettisville 12.
Stryker 8 13 12 3 - 36
Pettisville 10 6 14 14 - 44
Reserves: Stryker, 35-23.
Archbold 71, Edgerton 51
ARCHBOLD — After a late start due to its football playoff run, Archbold got off to a stellar start in the boys hoops season with a 71-51 victory over visiting Edgerton at ‘The Thunderdome’ on Thursday.
Alex Roth led the way for the Streaks (1-0) with 18 points while DJ Newman hit seven shots for 14 markers. After a 10-10 tie through eight minutes, Archbold racked up 45 points over the next two quarters.
Nathan Swank led three players in double figures with 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Corey Everetts and Cory Herman chipped in 14 and 10 tallies, respectively.
EDGERTON (51) - Meyer 6; Everetts 14; Picillo 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 17; Kennerk 0; Blue 2; Walkup 0; Kollar 1; Herman 10; Weaver 1. Totals 18-11-51.
ARCHBOLD (71) - Bailey 4; Brenner 9; Johns 8; Roth 18; Newman 14; Kammeyer 1; Hurst 9; Phillips 2; Miller 1; Bickel 0; Wendt 2; Piercefield 3. Totals 29-7-71.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 2, Herman 2. Archbold - Brenner 2, Johns 2, Roth 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Archbold 11.
Edgerton 10 14 16 21 - 51
Archbold 10 22 23 16 - 71
Reserves: Archbold, 31-17.
Pettisville 44, Stryker 36
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville outscored Stryker 14-3 over the final eight minutes to rally for a 44-36 non-conference win over the Panthers.
Cayden Jacoby racked up 20 points and eight rebounds to help power the Blackbirds (1-2), which out-scored Stryker 16-3 at the charity stripe.
Levi Barnum paced the Panthers (0-2) with 12 points while T Harris added 11 markers.
STRYKER (36) - Juilliard 0; Villanueva 5; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 0; Barnum 12; Cioffi 6; Harris 11; LaBo 0. Totals 14-39 3-5 36.
PETTISVILLE (44) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 8; Adkins 3; Beck 8; Jacoby 20; Fenton 0. Totals 12-33 16-25 44.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-11 (Ripke 2, Kaufmann, Beck), Stryker 5-16 (Barnum 2, Harris 2, Villanueva). Rebounds: Stryker 21, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 8). Turnovers: Stryker 14, Pettisville 12.
Stryker 8 13 12 3 - 36
Pettisville 10 6 14 14 - 44
Reserves: Stryker, 35-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.