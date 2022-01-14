Basketball carousel.jpg

Southview 61, Napoleon 47

NAPOLEON — Sylvania Southview halted Napoleon’s recent run of success with a 61-47 Northern Lakes League win at ‘The Grand Canyon’ in Thursday boys basketball action.

Sophomore Micah Bays tallied a game-high 19 points for the Cougars (7-4, 4-2 NLL) while AJ Jump and Adam Hollar netted 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Josh Mack poured in 17 points to pace the Wildcats (8-3, 3-2 NLL), which entered having won four straight Caden Kruse hit three treys and added 11 points as Napoleon was outscored 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

SOUTHVIEW (61) - Leske 7; Kondalski 4; Alexander 2; Bays 19; Millington 2; Jump 13; Hollar 12; Offenburg 2. Totals 24-4-61.

NAPOLEON (47) - Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 6; Mack 17; Woods 8; Williams 0; Grant 0; Kruse 11; Ta. Rubinstein 3; Stoner 2; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 14-13-47.

Three-point goals: Southview - Jump 4, Hollar 4, Bays. Napoleon - Kruse 3, Wolf 2, Woods.

Southview 12 19 10 20 - 61

Napoleon 11 13 15 8 - 47

