Southview 61, Napoleon 47
NAPOLEON — Sylvania Southview halted Napoleon’s recent run of success with a 61-47 Northern Lakes League win at ‘The Grand Canyon’ in Thursday boys basketball action.
Sophomore Micah Bays tallied a game-high 19 points for the Cougars (7-4, 4-2 NLL) while AJ Jump and Adam Hollar netted 13 and 12 markers, respectively.
Josh Mack poured in 17 points to pace the Wildcats (8-3, 3-2 NLL), which entered having won four straight Caden Kruse hit three treys and added 11 points as Napoleon was outscored 20-8 in the fourth quarter.
SOUTHVIEW (61) - Leske 7; Kondalski 4; Alexander 2; Bays 19; Millington 2; Jump 13; Hollar 12; Offenburg 2. Totals 24-4-61.
NAPOLEON (47) - Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 6; Mack 17; Woods 8; Williams 0; Grant 0; Kruse 11; Ta. Rubinstein 3; Stoner 2; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 14-13-47.
Three-point goals: Southview - Jump 4, Hollar 4, Bays. Napoleon - Kruse 3, Wolf 2, Woods.
Southview 12 19 10 20 - 61
Napoleon 11 13 15 8 - 47
