Patrick Henry 60, Swanton 58 (2OT)
HAMLER — In a matchup of two teams entering with a 17-1 combined record, Thursday’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener between Swanton and Patrick Henry lived up to the billing as PH earned a 60-58 win in double-overtime in boys hoops action.
Nash Meyer and Lincoln Creager each paced the Patriots (9-1, 1-0 NWOAL) with 15 points in ‘The House of Heat,’ with Creager netting 10 of his 15 points from the free throw line. Mack Hieber added eight points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left in the second OT.
Hayden Callicotte hit four treys and scored 19 points to lead a trio in double figures for the Bulldogs (9-1, 0-1). Cole Mitchey added 17 markers, including nine free throws, while Luc Borojevich netted 15.
SWANTON (58) - Mitchey 17; Smigelski 2; Callicotte 19; Borojevich 15; Davis 2; Wood 2; O’Shea 1. Totals 17-19-58.
PATRICK HENRY (60) - Johnson 2; Creager 15; Rosengarten 9; Hieber 8; Meyer 15; Behrman 5; Rosebrook 6. Totals 19-17-60.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Callicotte 4, Borojevich. Patrick Henry - Hieber 2, Creager, Rosengarten, Behrman.
Swanton 4 10 9 24 4 7 - 58
P. Henry 9 11 9 18 4 9 - 60
Wauseon 50, Liberty Center 46
LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon staked out a double-digit lead at halftime and held off Liberty Center for a 50-46 road win to open league play.
Landen Hines’ 14 points were tops for the Tribe (7-4, 1-0 NWOAL), which led 27-16 at the break. Tyson Rodriguez and Elijah McLeod netted 10 and nine points, respectively.
Landen Kruse paced LC (3-4, 0-1) with 13 points. Colton Chambers put up 11 points to help the Tiger cause in their third straight defeat.
WAUSEON (50) - Leatherman 4; Rodriguez 10; Armstrong 6; McLeod 9; Vajen 0; Hines 14; Parsons 1. Totals 17-14-50.
LIBERTY CENTER (46) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 2; Chapa 5; Hammontree 3; L. Kruse 13; Zeiter 2; Chambers 11; Navarre 0; Geahlen 5; Bockelman 5. Totals 15-11-46.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez, Parsons. Liberty Center - Chapa, Hammontree, L. Kruse, Chambers, Geahlen.
Wauseon 12 15 12 11 - 50
L. Center 5 11 13 17 - 46
Archbold 43, Bryan 40
BRYAN — Archbold’s Cade Brenner netted 20 points to help power the Bluestreaks past Bryan in a 43-40 nailbiter to open their NWOAL slate.
Brenner hit four treys in the scoring surge for the Streaks (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) while Sonny Phillips added 10 markers.
Sam Herold’s 14 points powered Bryan (3-7, 0-1), which entered the fourth quarter tied at 33.
ARCHBOLD (43) - Phillips 10; Brenner 20; Wendt 0; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 5; Hudson 0; Nofziger 0. Totals 16-5-43.
BRYAN (40) - Langenderfer 7; Kepler 6; Cox 2; Watson 5; Herold 14; Dominique 6; Koeig 0; Brown 0. Totals 14-11-40.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Brenner 4, Seiler, Miller. Bryan - Langenderfer.
Archbold 10 15 8 10 - 43
Bryan 15 10 8 7 - 40
Reserves: Bryan, 37-34.
