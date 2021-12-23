Patrick Henry’s Kaden Rosebrook tipped in a putback as time expired on Thursday night to force overtime where the Patriots ultimately defeated Tinora on the road, 59-54.
The Patriots (6-1) came back from down seven points going into the fourth quarter and were able to tie the game in large part due to a 23-point outburst in the final stanza.
They got a big boost from the free throw line on the night, going 22-of-25 as a team. Lincoln Creager paced PH with 12-of-14 makes in a game-high 24-point night.
Tinora (2-6) has now lost five games in a row and were led by Luke Harris’s 22 points with Nolan Schafer contributing 15.
PATRICK HENRY (59) — Creager 24; Johnson 9; Seedorf 7; Rosebrook 7; Jackson 6; Meyer 4; Rosengarden 2; Hall 0; Behrman 0. Totals: 17-1-22-59.
TINORA (54) — Harris 22; Schafer 15; Bohn 9; Eckert 3; Anders 3; Miles 2; Rinkel 0. Totals: 7-7-19-54.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Seedorf. Tinora — Harris 4, Eckert, Schafer, Anders. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 4, Tinora 8.
Patrick Henry 7 5 12 23 12 — 59
Tinora 11 5 16 16 7 — 54
Wauseon 43, Archbold 21
WAUSEON — Wauseon scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to put away rival Archbold in a non-league contest on Thursday night, winning 43-21.
Matt Shaw hit 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter and led the Indians with 13 points. Jonas Tester also reached double figures for Wauseon (5-3) with 12.
Gavin Bailey led the way for Archbold (4-3) with eight points on a slow night for the Bluestreaks.
ARCHBOLD (21) — Bailey 8; Hurst 4; Johns; Seiler 3; Wendt 3; Phillips 0; Miller 0; Valentine 0; Piercefield 0; Boettger 0. Totals 8-1-21.
WAUSEON (43) — Shaw 13; Tester 12; Rodriguez 4; Powers 4; Burt 3; Parsons 3; Bolton 2; Gleckler 2; Armstrong 0; Leatherman 0; Gerig 0; McLeod 0. Totals 17-6-43.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Johns, Seiler, Wendt, Hurst. Wauseon — Tester, Burt, Parsons. Turnovers: Wauseon 6, Archbold 10.
Archbold 4 4 6 7 — 21
Wauseon 11 7 6 19 — 43
Reserves: Wauseon, 36-23.
L. Center 50, Elmwood 46
BLOOMDALE — Liberty Center earned a non-league overtime victory in a 50-46 road triumph over Elmwood on Thursday.
Wyatt Leatherman led the way for the Tigers (3-1) scoring 14 points behind two three-pointers.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) — Leatherman 14; Chapa 9; Conrad 9; Hammontree 6; Estell 4; L. Kruse 3; Spieth 2; Zeiter 2; C. Kruse 1; T. Kruse 0. Totals 18-11-50.
ELMWOOD (46) — Reynolds 17; Lentz 10; Zeigler 7; Heiserman 6; Frank 3; Meyer 3; Harrison 0; Sorenson 0; Childress 0. Totals: 15-8-46.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Leatherman 2, L. Kruse. Elmwood — Lentz, Zeigler, Meyer, Reynolds. Turnovers: Elmwood 17, Liberty Center 12.
Liberty Center 7 16 14 7 6 — 50
Elmwood 13 12 6 13 2 — 46
Fayette 59, N. Central 55
FAYETTE — Elijah Lerma scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the final eight minutes as Fayette powered past North Central for a 59-55 non-league victory.
Lerma drained 9-of-14 free throws in the win for Fayette (6-1) while Demetrius Whiteside tallied 12 points.
Zack Hayes poured in 20 points for North Central (4-2) in the setback as the Eagles drained eight longballs. Colin Patten added a dozen markers.
NORTH CENTRAL (55) — J. Burt 9; Sanford 2; Patten 12; Meyers 2; Q. Burt 2; Justice 2; Hayes 20; Pettit 6. Totals 19-9-55.
FAYETTE (59) — Frenn 7; Q. Mitchell 5; W. Mitchell 4; Lemley 0; Whiteside 12; Lerma 25; Lester 6. Totals 18-20-59.
Three-point goals: North Central — Hayes 3, Patten 2, Pettit 2, J. Burt. Fayette — Frenn, Q. Mitchell, Whiteside.
N. Central 14 10 10 21 — 55
Fayette 15 9 10 25 — 59
Reserves: North Central, 56-20.
Leipsic 45, Continental 44
CONTINENTAL — Continental nearly pulled the upset before Leipsic’s Mason Brandt put in the game-winning bucket with nine secondbs left to help the Vikings eke past the Pirates 45-44 in Putnam County League action.
Gavin Huff’s 17 points and eight rebounds led the ledger for Continental (2-7, 0-1 PCL). Konner Knipp-Williams added 14 points and eight caroms.
LEIPSIC (45) — Brandt 31; Pena 4; Maag 4; Schroeder 4; Carillo 2; Siefker 0; Ellerbrock 0; Lifick 0. Totals 14-44 15-18 45.
CONTINENTAL (44) — Huff 17; Knipp-Williams 14; Hoeffel 6; Davis 3; Armey 3; Sharrits 1; Rayle 0. Totals 17-34 8-16 44.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 2-17 (Brandt 2), Continental 2-6 (Huff 2). Rebounds: Leipsic 26 (Brandt, Pena 6), Continental 22 (Huff, Knipp-Williams 8). Turnovers: Leipsic 16, Continental 23.
Leipsic 5 13 7 20 — 45
Continental 19 9 5 11 — 44
Reserves: Leipsic, 37-34.
