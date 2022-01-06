HAMLER — Patrick Henry earned its first regular-season victory over NWOAL foe Archbold since Jan. 25, 2007 as the Patriots dispatched the visiting Bluestreaks 52-41 in boys basketball league action on Thursday.
Lincoln Creager drained six shots from the line and paced the Patriots (8-2, 1-0 NWOAL) with 14 points. Will Seedorf hit six shots for a dozen points for PH, which took a 25-15 lead at the halftime break.
Sophomore Cade Brenner netted 13 points to top the tally for the Bluestreaks (5-4, 0-1 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (41) — Bailey 4; Brenner 13; Johns 7; Roth 9; Seiler 0; Kammeyer 2; Hurst 6. Totals 17-3-41.
PATRICK HENRY (52) — Jackson 8; Rosengarten 2; Seedorf 12; Rosebrook 6; Johnson 1; Creager 14; Behrman 6; Meyer 2. Totals 19-12-52.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Johns 2, Brenner, Roth. Patrick Henry — Creager 2.
Archbold 6 9 9 17 — 41
Patrick Henry 10 15 13 14 — 52
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 36-25.
Liberty Center 49, Delta 31
DELTA — Liberty Center took a 17-4 lead after one quarter, seizing control early in a 49-31 league win at Delta.
Aiden Hammontree nailed two longballs and paced the Tigers (4-4, 1-0 NWOAL) with 22 points. Isaiah Estelle chipped in nine markers.
Nolan Risner’s 13 points, including seven makes from the charity stripe, led the way for the Panthers (3-4, 0-1 NWOAL).
LIBERTY CENTER (49) — Hammontree 22; Estelle 9; Spieth 7; Leatherman 6; Conrad 3; L. Kruse 2. Totals 21-2-49.
DELTA (31) — Risner 13; Ja. Ruple 6; Gillen 5; Davis 4; Hodge 2; Ju. Ruple 1. Totals 10-11-31.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Hammontree 2, Leatherman 2, Spieth. Delta — none.
Liberty Center 17 16 10 6 — 49
Delta 4 5 11 11 — 31
Reserves: Liberty Center, 52-34.
Swanton 46, Evergreen 44
METAMORA — Swanton rallied from an eight-point deficit through eight minutes, forced overtime and edged rival Evergreen 46-44 in NWOAL action.
Nic Borojevich was deadly from distance, canning five 3-pointers in a 21-point showing for Swanton (9-1, 1-0).
Evan Lumbrezer paced three players in double figures with 17 points for the Vikings (3-6, 0-1 NWOAL). R.J. Shunck and Eli Keifer chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
SWANTON (46) — Mitchey 7; Betz 4; Callicotte 3; L. Borojevich 7; N. Borojevich 21; Davis 5. Totals 16-8-46.
EVERGREEN (44) — Lumbrezer 17; Shunck 13; Loeffler 2; Keifer 10; Hudik 2. Totals 19-5-44.
Three-point goals: Swanton — N. Borojevich 5, Callicotte. Evergreen — Lumbrezer.
Swanton 7 15 10 8 6 — 46
Evergreen 15 8 9 8 4 — 44
Wauseon at Bryan, ppd.
BRYAN — Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bryan basketball program, Thursday’s NWOAL contest between Bryan (0-8, 0-0 NWOAL) and Wauseon (7-3, 0-0) was postponed on Thursday.
No date was given for a re-scheduled game while Bryan also announced that Saturday’s game with Bowling Green is also postponed.
