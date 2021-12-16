PETTISVILLE — Cayden Jacoby’s double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds helped lead Pettisville to a 60-27 home victory over Buckeye Border Conference foe Hilltop on Thursday night.
Jaret Beck added 16 points and five rebounds in the league lidlifter for the Blackbirds (3-2, 1-0 BBC), which sealed a double-digit halftime lead with a 15-0 third quarter.
Brock Kessler paced Hilltop (1-4, 0-1) with nine points while Aiden Funkhouser added seven.
HILLTOP (27) — Kesler 9; Funkhouser 7; Haynes 4; Wyse 4; Hoffman 3;Dempsey 0; Eckenroder 0; Jennings 0; Schlosser 0. Totals: 10-35 4-6 27.
PETTISVILLE (60) — Jacoby 22; Beck 16; Adkins 7; Basselman 5; Fenton 4; Kaufmann 2; Ripke 2; Myers 2; Rupp 0; Waidelich 0. Totals 24-51 10-17 60.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Kesler, Funkhouser. Pettisville - Adkins, Beck. Rebounds: Pettisville 36 (Jacoby 14), Hilltop 13. Turnovers: Hilltop 16, Pettisville 11.
Hilltop 5 8 0 14 - 27
Pettisville 13 14 15 18 - 60
Reserves: Hilltop, 36-31.
Edon 48, Holgate 31
HOLGATE — Edon was a rude visitor to “The Tiger Cage” in Holgate’s first Buckeye Border Conference boys hoops contest, earning a 48-31 road victory.
Carter Kiess hit three treys and netted a team-high 11 points, all in the second quarter, for the Bombers (2-0, 1-0 BBC), which held Holgate scoreless in the first quarter. Jack Berry added 10.
Robbie Thacker netted a dozen points, leading all scorers for the Tigers (1-5, 0-1 BBC).
HOLGATE (31) - Thacker 12; Belmares 0; Burgel 0; Miller 0; Gerschutz 4; Alvarez 0; Leaders 0; Kelly 4; Boecker 2; McCord 5; Bower 4. Totals 11-7-31.
EDON (48) - Berry 10; Nester 7; Ripke 4; Steinke 6; Kiess 11; Co. Hulbert 2; Sapp 0; Gallehue 6; Ca. Hulbert 2. Totals 18-6-48.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Thacker, McCord. Edon - Kiess 3, Berry 2, Nester.
Holgate 0 13 6 12 - 31
Edon 7 22 13 6 - 48
North Central 53, Stryker 51
STRYKER — North Central’s Zach Hayes led three Eagles in double figures, netting 23 points and a go-ahead bucket with 14 seconds left in regulation as NC won its BBC opener at Stryker, 53-51.
Joey Burt chipped in 15 points in the winning cause for the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 BBC). Ben Pettit hit three treys and scored 10 points.
Junior Elijah Juillard netted 13 points to pace Stryker (2-4, 0-1 BBC) while Teyvon Harris and Levi Barnum added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.
NORTH CENTRAL (53) - J. Burt 15; Patten 0; Meyers 2; Q. Burt 0; Hayes 23; Pettit 10; Kidston 3. Totals 19-12-53.
STRYKER (51) - Juillard 13; Villanueva 8; Donovan 5; Cadwell 0; Myers 0; Barnum 10; Cioffi 4; Harris 11. Totals 23-2-51.
Three-point goals: North Central - Pettit 3. Stryker - Villanueva 2, Donovan.
North Central 12 20 11 10 - 53
Stryker 19 15 16 1 - 51
Reserves: North Central, 48-29.
Fayette 44, Montpelier 27
MONTPELIER — Fayette’s Elijah Lerma nearly matched Montpelier’s scoring total himself with 25 points as the Eagles picked up a 44-27 road conference triumph.
Lerma hit three longballs and had a balanced effort with 12 first-half points and 13 second-half tallies for Fayette (4-1, 1-0 BBC), which pulled away with a 14-4 second-period edge.
Garrett Walz paced the Locos (1-4, 0-1 BBC) with 11 markers.
FAYETTE (44) - Frenn 8; Moats 3; Mitchell 3; Whiteside 1; Leininger 0; Lerma 25; Goble 0; Lester 4; Lemley 0. Totals 15-8-44.
MONTPELIER (27) - G. Walz 11; Thorp 7; A. Walz 5; Shaffer 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 2; Bowman 0; Grime 2; Camper 0; Girrell 0. Totals 12-0-27.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Lerma 3, Frenn 2, Mitchell. Montpelier - G. Walz, Thorp, A. Walz.
Fayette 6 14 12 12 - 44
Montpelier 4 4 8 11 - 27
Reserves: Montpelier, 48-16.
Patrick Henry 46, Continental 26
HAMLER — Patrick Henry clamped down defensively, holding Continental to 10 total field goals in a 46-26 road victory.
Lincoln Creager’s 15 points led the charge for PH (4-1), which has allowed just 51 points in wins over Van Buren and the Pirates since their lone loss to Miller City on Dec. 10.
Gavin Huff’s 10 points paced Continental, which fell to 2-6 on the year.
CONTINENTAL (26) - Huff 10; Armey 2; Knipp-Williams 9; Sharrits 2; Moore 2; Etter 1. Totals 10-3-26.
PATRICK HENRY (46) - Johnson 7; Creager 15; Rosengarten 2; Jackson 3; Meyer 9; Behrman 2; Seedorf 4; Hall 2; Rosebrook 2. Totals 19-4-46.
Three-point goals: Continental - Huff 2. Patrick Henry - Creager 2, Johnson, Meyer.
Continental 7 7 5 7 - 26
Patrick Henry 15 15 9 7 - 46
