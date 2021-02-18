Bishop Luers (Ind.) 61, Paulding 52

PAULDING — Fort Wayne Bishop Luers made the trip across state lines to Paulding and shook off an early test from the Panthers to nab a 61-52 victory at “The Jungle.”

Naylon Thompson led the way for the Knights (7-11) with 16 points in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Lukas North chipped in 13.

Payton Beckman netted 16 points, 11 in the first half, to pace the 7-11 Panthers while Hunter Kauser netted eight points in the fourth quarter in an 11-point effort.

BISHOP LUERS (61) - Sewell 2; Zay 8; Knapke 2; North 13; Taylor 2; Reed 0; Bates 2; Thompson 16; Doughty 7; McInturf 9; Javins 0; Simmons 0. Totals 26-54 9-16 61.

PAULDING (52) - A. Adams 1; McGarvey 8; Bauer 6; Manz 6; Kauser 11; Cantu 0; Pease 1; Zartman 0; Gorrell 3; Beckman 16; P. Adams 0; Foltz 0. Totals 18-45 5-10 52.

Three-point goals: Bishop Luers - Zay, North, Thompson, McInturf. Paulding - McGarvey 2, Kauser 2, Beckman 2, Gorrell. Rebounds: Bishop Luers 26, Paulding 22. Turnovers: Bishop Luers 10, Paulding 8.

Bishop Luers 15 18 17 11 - 61

Paulding 15 12 9 16 - 52

Reserves: Bishop Luers, 42-37 (OT).

Antwerp 70, Hilltop 27

WEST UNITY — Jagger Landers slammed home three dunks in a 26-point, nine-rebound effort for Antwerp as the Archers cruised to a 70-27 win at Hilltop.

Landon Brewer chipped in 11 points in the 10th straight win for Antwerp (19-1, No. 2 Division IV), which can wrap up their second straight 20-win regular season with a win over Lima Perry on Saturday afternoon.

Brennon Carter tallied eight points for the Cadets, which dropped to 1-20.

ANTWERP (70) - Lichty 3; Recker 4; Hines 1; Landers 26; Phares 0; Krouse 6; Moore 0; McMichael 5; Sheedy 7; Sproles 8; Steel 0; Altimus 0; Brewer 11. Totals 30-59 8-15 70.

HILLTOP (27) - Jacobs 0; Haynes 0; Wyse 2; Funkhouser 2; Eckenrode 0; Jennings 4; Hoffman 7; Carter 8; Baer 3. Totals 10-32 5-6 27.

Three-point goals: Antwerp 2-15 (Landers, Brewer), Hilltop 2-11 (Hoffman, Baer). Rebounds: Antwerp 30 (Landers 9), Hilltop 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 2, Hilltop 19.

Antwerp 17 16 19 18 - 70

Hilltop 6 3 8 10 - 27

Reserves: Antwerp, 39-31.

Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40

CONTINENTAL — Mitchell Coleman tallied 23 points as Continental took down visiting Pandora-Gilboa 50-40 in Putnam County League action.

Gavin Huff chipped in 19 points for the Pirates (8-13, 2-5 PCL), which broke open a five-point halftime advantage with an 18-11 third-period edge.

Blake Steiner’s 10 points paced the Rockets (10-11, 1-6 PCL).

PANDORA-GILBOA (40) - W. Huffman 3; C. Harris 2; A. Harris 9; E. Huffman 1; Morris 4; Steiner 10; Luginbill 5; Basinger 4; Biery 2.

CONTINENTAL (50) - Coleman 23; Huff 19; Hoeffel 0; Warnement 0; Armey 2; Recker 2; Sharrits 4; Knipp-Williams 0; Davis 0.

Pandora-Gilboa 10 8 11 11 - 40

Continental 13 10 18 9 - 50

Leipsic 85, North Baltimore 39

LEIPSIC — Leipsic left no doubt in a Blanchard Valley tilt with North Baltimore, blitzing the visiting Tigers 85-39.

Mason Brandt tallied 17 points, seven assists and eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-7, 7-3 BVC). Jaden Siefker hit five treys, netting 17 points and six assists while Paul Maag added 14 markers.

Mitch Clark tallied 25 points and six boards for North Baltimore (3-19, 2-8 BVC).

NORTH BALTIMORE (39) - Clark 25; Hagemyer 7; Phillips 5; Suman 2; Weinandy 0; Kipling 0; Baker 0; Baltz 0. Totals 15-49 6-9 39.

LEIPSIC (85) - Brandt 17; Siefker 17; Maag 14; Sickmiller 8; Gillespie 7; Niese 6; T. Schroeder 6; Walther 5; Ellerbrock 3; Noriega 2; Q. Schroeder 0. Totals 35-65 5-6 85.

Three-point goals: North Baltimore 3-19 (Hagemyer 2-8, Phillips 1-3), Leipsic 10-30 (Siefker 5-11, Sickmiller 3-2, Walther 1-2, Ellerbrock 1-2, Brandt 1-9). Rebounds: North Baltimore 25 (Phillips 7), Leipsic 34 (Brandt 8). Turnovers: North Baltimore 13, Leipsic 9.

North Baltimore 8 10 12 9 - 39

Leipsic 13 26 20 26 - 85

