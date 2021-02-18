Bishop Luers (Ind.) 61, Paulding 52
PAULDING — Fort Wayne Bishop Luers made the trip across state lines to Paulding and shook off an early test from the Panthers to nab a 61-52 victory at “The Jungle.”
Naylon Thompson led the way for the Knights (7-11) with 16 points in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Lukas North chipped in 13.
Payton Beckman netted 16 points, 11 in the first half, to pace the 7-11 Panthers while Hunter Kauser netted eight points in the fourth quarter in an 11-point effort.
BISHOP LUERS (61) - Sewell 2; Zay 8; Knapke 2; North 13; Taylor 2; Reed 0; Bates 2; Thompson 16; Doughty 7; McInturf 9; Javins 0; Simmons 0. Totals 26-54 9-16 61.
PAULDING (52) - A. Adams 1; McGarvey 8; Bauer 6; Manz 6; Kauser 11; Cantu 0; Pease 1; Zartman 0; Gorrell 3; Beckman 16; P. Adams 0; Foltz 0. Totals 18-45 5-10 52.
Three-point goals: Bishop Luers - Zay, North, Thompson, McInturf. Paulding - McGarvey 2, Kauser 2, Beckman 2, Gorrell. Rebounds: Bishop Luers 26, Paulding 22. Turnovers: Bishop Luers 10, Paulding 8.
Bishop Luers 15 18 17 11 - 61
Paulding 15 12 9 16 - 52
Reserves: Bishop Luers, 42-37 (OT).
Antwerp 70, Hilltop 27
WEST UNITY — Jagger Landers slammed home three dunks in a 26-point, nine-rebound effort for Antwerp as the Archers cruised to a 70-27 win at Hilltop.
Landon Brewer chipped in 11 points in the 10th straight win for Antwerp (19-1, No. 2 Division IV), which can wrap up their second straight 20-win regular season with a win over Lima Perry on Saturday afternoon.
Brennon Carter tallied eight points for the Cadets, which dropped to 1-20.
ANTWERP (70) - Lichty 3; Recker 4; Hines 1; Landers 26; Phares 0; Krouse 6; Moore 0; McMichael 5; Sheedy 7; Sproles 8; Steel 0; Altimus 0; Brewer 11. Totals 30-59 8-15 70.
HILLTOP (27) - Jacobs 0; Haynes 0; Wyse 2; Funkhouser 2; Eckenrode 0; Jennings 4; Hoffman 7; Carter 8; Baer 3. Totals 10-32 5-6 27.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 2-15 (Landers, Brewer), Hilltop 2-11 (Hoffman, Baer). Rebounds: Antwerp 30 (Landers 9), Hilltop 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 2, Hilltop 19.
Antwerp 17 16 19 18 - 70
Hilltop 6 3 8 10 - 27
Reserves: Antwerp, 39-31.
Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40
CONTINENTAL — Mitchell Coleman tallied 23 points as Continental took down visiting Pandora-Gilboa 50-40 in Putnam County League action.
Gavin Huff chipped in 19 points for the Pirates (8-13, 2-5 PCL), which broke open a five-point halftime advantage with an 18-11 third-period edge.
Blake Steiner’s 10 points paced the Rockets (10-11, 1-6 PCL).
PANDORA-GILBOA (40) - W. Huffman 3; C. Harris 2; A. Harris 9; E. Huffman 1; Morris 4; Steiner 10; Luginbill 5; Basinger 4; Biery 2.
CONTINENTAL (50) - Coleman 23; Huff 19; Hoeffel 0; Warnement 0; Armey 2; Recker 2; Sharrits 4; Knipp-Williams 0; Davis 0.
Pandora-Gilboa 10 8 11 11 - 40
Continental 13 10 18 9 - 50
Leipsic 85, North Baltimore 39
LEIPSIC — Leipsic left no doubt in a Blanchard Valley tilt with North Baltimore, blitzing the visiting Tigers 85-39.
Mason Brandt tallied 17 points, seven assists and eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-7, 7-3 BVC). Jaden Siefker hit five treys, netting 17 points and six assists while Paul Maag added 14 markers.
Mitch Clark tallied 25 points and six boards for North Baltimore (3-19, 2-8 BVC).
NORTH BALTIMORE (39) - Clark 25; Hagemyer 7; Phillips 5; Suman 2; Weinandy 0; Kipling 0; Baker 0; Baltz 0. Totals 15-49 6-9 39.
LEIPSIC (85) - Brandt 17; Siefker 17; Maag 14; Sickmiller 8; Gillespie 7; Niese 6; T. Schroeder 6; Walther 5; Ellerbrock 3; Noriega 2; Q. Schroeder 0. Totals 35-65 5-6 85.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore 3-19 (Hagemyer 2-8, Phillips 1-3), Leipsic 10-30 (Siefker 5-11, Sickmiller 3-2, Walther 1-2, Ellerbrock 1-2, Brandt 1-9). Rebounds: North Baltimore 25 (Phillips 7), Leipsic 34 (Brandt 8). Turnovers: North Baltimore 13, Leipsic 9.
North Baltimore 8 10 12 9 - 39
Leipsic 13 26 20 26 - 85
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.