North Central 57, Stryker 48
PIONEER -- Zach Hayes hit four triples and racked up 20 points as North Central defended home hardwood with a 57-48 Buckeye Border Conference win over Stryker on Thursday.
Freshman Joey Burt chipped in 13 points for the Eagles (3-7, 3-2 BBC) and Cohen Meyers tallied 10 points and nine caroms.
Spencer Clingaman knocked down four longballs in a 17-point effort for the Panthers (4-7, 3-4 BBC). Kaleb Holsopple scored 12 points.
STRYKER (48) - Clingaman 17; Holsopple 12; Bowers 8; Harris 3; Ramon 3; Sloan 2; Barnum 2; Cadwell 1; Woolace 0. Totals 16-53 10-20 48.
NORTH CENTRAL (57) - Hayes 20; J. Burt 13; Meyers 10; Justice 6; Patten 5; Q. Burt 3. Totals 22-39 6-14 57.
Three-point goals: North Central 7-12 (Hayes 4, Justice, Patten, Q. Burt), Stryker 6-20 (Clingaman 4, Bowers, Ramon). Rebounds: Stryker 26 (Harris 11), North Central 33 (Meyers, Justice 9). Turnovers: Stryker 11, North Central 14.
Stryker 10 10 12 16 - 48
North Central 9 17 12 19 - 57
Reserves: Stryker, 35-24.
