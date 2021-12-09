Basketball carousel.jpg

North Central 55, Hilltop 42

WEST UNITY — Needing just three points for 1,000 career tallies, North Central’s Zach Hayes racked up 23 points to hit the milestone in the Eagles’ 55-42 non-conference win at Hilltop.

Hayes hit 11-of-12 at the charity stripe, including 5-of-6 in the opening stanza, for the Eagles (2-0) while B Pettit hit three treys and added 11 points in the victory.

Anthony Eckenrode put up a team-best 14 points to lead the way for the Cadets (0-3).

NORTH CENTRAL (55) - J. Burt 9; Sanford 0; Turner 0; Patten 1; ; Meyers 3; Q. Burt 1; Justice 7; Beard 0; Hayes 23; Pettit 11; Kidston 0; Laney 0. Totals 17-17-55.

HILLTOP (42) - Haynes 6; Dempsey 0; Kesler 7; Schlosser 0; Wyse 2;; Funkhouser 2; Eckenrode 14; Jennings 8; Hoffman 3. Totals 16-5-42.

Three-point goals: North Central - Pettit 3, J. Burt. Hilltop - Eckenrode 2, Jennings 2, Hoffman.

North Central 15 17 13 10 - 55

Hilltop 11 12 8 11 - 42

Reserves: North Central, 39-27.

Fayette 57, Montpelier 36

FAYETTE — Fayette improved to 3-0 on the young season thanks to three players finishing in double figures in a 57-36 non-league win against Montpelier.

Elijah Lerma racked up 16 points in the first half en route to a 23-point night for the Eagles while Kaden Frenn hit three treys with a dozen points and Skyler Lester chipped in 10.

Garrett Walz’s 10 points were tops for the Locos, which slipped to 1-3 with their third straight setback.

MONTPELIER (36) - G. Walz 10; Thorp 7; A. Walz 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Kreischer 4; Bowman 8; Grime 7; Martin 0. Totals 15-4-36.

FAYETTE (57) - Frenn 12; Q. Mitchell 5; Moats 2; W. Mitchell 3; Whiteside 2; Leininger 0; Lerma 23; Gable 0; Lester 10. Totals 25-2-57.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - G. Walz, Thorp. Fayette - Frenn 3, Q. Mitchell, Lerma. Turnovers: Montpelier 10, Fayette 9.

Montpelier 10 7 10 9 - 36

Fayette 17 15 15 10 - 57

