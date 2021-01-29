Ottawa Hills 68, North Central 20
PIONEER -- Ottawa Hills raced out to a 19-2 lead after eight minutes en route to a 68-20 triumph over North Central in boys hoops action on Wednesday.
Eli Van Slooten put up 17 points to pace the Green Bears (4-1). Brayden Miller chipped in 11 tallies while Teddy Perozek netted 10.
Landon Justice scored six points on two triples for the Eagles (3-11).
OTTAWA HILLS (68) - Coy 8; George 5; Perozek 10; Miller 11; Eidenier 3; McCaffery 6; VanSlooten 17; Laser 0; Ayed 8; Larson 0. Totals 27-5-68.
NORTH CENTRAL (20) - J. Burt 0; Sanford 0; Patten 3; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 5; Justice 6; Beard 0; Hayes 5; Hicks 1; Turner 0; Laney 0. Totals 6-4-20.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Coy 2, McCaffery 2, Ayed, George, Miller, Eidenier. North Central - Justice 2, Q. Burt, Hayes.
Ottawa Hills 19 23 14 12 - 68
North Central 3 3 12 2 - 20
Reserves: North Central, 47-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.