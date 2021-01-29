Ottawa Hills 68, North Central 20

PIONEER -- Ottawa Hills raced out to a 19-2 lead after eight minutes en route to a 68-20 triumph over North Central in boys hoops action on Wednesday.

Eli Van Slooten put up 17 points to pace the Green Bears (4-1). Brayden Miller chipped in 11 tallies while Teddy Perozek netted 10.

Landon Justice scored six points on two triples for the Eagles (3-11).

OTTAWA HILLS (68) - Coy 8; George 5; Perozek 10; Miller 11; Eidenier 3; McCaffery 6; VanSlooten 17; Laser 0; Ayed 8; Larson 0. Totals 27-5-68.

NORTH CENTRAL (20) - J. Burt 0; Sanford 0; Patten 3; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 5; Justice 6; Beard 0; Hayes 5; Hicks 1; Turner 0; Laney 0. Totals 6-4-20.

Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Coy 2, McCaffery 2, Ayed, George, Miller, Eidenier. North Central - Justice 2, Q. Burt, Hayes.

Ottawa Hills 19 23 14 12 - 68

North Central 3 3 12 2 - 20

Reserves: North Central, 47-26.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments