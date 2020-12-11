EDON -- First-year Edon coach Dale Curry picked up a win in his coaching debut with the Bombers as the hosts downed BBC rival Hilltop 59-45 in Thursday hoops action.
Drew Gallehue neared a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bombers (1-0, 1-0 BBC). Jack Berry put up 16 points and Cassius Hulbert netted 13.
Tucker Beres’ 14 points topped the tally for the Cadets (0-4, 0-4 BBC), which hit eight shots from long range. Brennan Carter chipped in 10 tallies.
HILLTOP (45) - Haynes 5; Beres 14; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 3; Hoffman 7; Carter 10; Baer 3. Total 18-1-45.
EDON (59) - Berry 16; Kiess 3; Steinke 2; McCartney 6; Gallehue 19; Hulbert 13. Totals 21-12-59.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Beres 4, Funkhouser, Jennings, Hoffman, Baer. Edon - Berry 3, Gallehue 2.
Hilltop 7 7 11 20 - 45
Edon 12 9 16 22 - 59
Montpelier 52, Stryker 36
MONTPELIER -- Montpelier outscored Stryker 21-10 in the final eight minutes to pull away for a 52-36 conference win over the visiting Panthers.
Blake Altaffer hit 10 shots from the free throw line, finishing with 12 points for the Locos (2-0, 1-0 BBC), which converted 23-of-29 from the stripe. Garrett Walz and Tylor Yahraus each netted 11 points. Thomas Jay chipped in 10.
Kaleb Holsopple paced Stryker (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with 13 points and six caroms.
STRYKER (36) - Holsopple 13; Harris 6; Ramon 6; Barnum 3; Treace 3; Clingaman 3; Bowers 2. Totals 14-1-36.
MONTPELIER (52) - Altaffer 12; Yahraus 11; Walz 11; Jay 10; Eitniear 3; Stratton 3; Bowman 2. Totals 12-23-52.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Holsopple 3, Ramon 2, Treace, Clingaman. Montpelier - Jay 2, Yahraus, Walz, Stratton.
Stryker 7 7 12 10 - 36
Montpelier 12 10 9 21 - 52
Reserves: Stryker, 30-25.
